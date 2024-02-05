More funding to UNRWA halts as US, UK strike more Houthi targets in Yemen
Netanyahu says time to replace UNRWA as Qatari PM warns of repercussions * Israeli cabinet's attack on hostage release deal was reportedly preplanned * Senate unveiled bipartisan bill aiding Israel
US Secretary Blinken, UK Foreign Secretary Cameron discuss Israel, Houthis
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke on Sunday, where the former was briefed on the latter's meetings in Israel and the West Bank.
The two also discussed efforts to release the hostages and achieve a humanitarian pause that would increase aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.
Both also discussed the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and international action to hold the Yemen-based militant group accountable for their attacks.
The two also reaffirmed the US-UK joint commitment to support Ukraine.Go to the full article >>
Israeli Ministerial Committee approves Zaka compensation, imprisonment for denying Oct. 7
The bills were issued by Israeli politicians from three different parties.
The Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs approved three bills initiated by Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen, Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer, and Likud MK Moshe Pesal, Walla reported on Sunday.
The bills include the deportation of families of terrorists, imprisonment for those who deny the Hamas massacre on October 7, and compensation for ZAKA volunteers.Go to the full article >>
US Senate unveils $118 billion bipartisan bill to aid Ukraine and Israel, tighten border security
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said an initial vote on the bill would take place no later than Wednesday, but faces opposition from both sides of the aisle.
The US Senate on Sunday unveiled a $118 billion bipartisan border security bill that would also provide aid to Ukraine and Israel following months of negotiations, but the measure faces an uncertain future amid opposition by Donald Trump and hardline Republicans.
Biden had asked Congress in October to pass a measure providing additional funds for aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as Ukraine tries to repel Russian forces and following the October 7 massacre by Hamas in Israel and a subsequent war.Go to the full article >>
White House denies that Biden called Netanyahu a 'bad f'ing guy'
Biden and Netanyahu have had a tense relationship in the past year surrounding various disagreements.
US President Joe Biden has called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "bad f&%$ing guy" in private conversations, a column on the Politico news site claimed on Sunday.
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates denied that Biden had referred to Netanyahu in such a way, saying "the president did not say that, nor would he," and stressing that the two leaders have "a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private.”Go to the full article >>
After decision on Gaza war, Israel's battle in The Hague will be over 'legality of the occupation'
The hearing will begin this month on the request submitted by the UN, and the decision could be published as early as this year.
After the decision last month in South Africa's lawsuit, which threatened the continuation of fighting against Hamas, Israel is now facing its next legal battle at the International Court of Justice in The Hague - a hearing on the UN's request will review the "legality of the occupation of the West Bank."
The hearing on the request, submitted at the initiative of Palestinians, will be held in two weeks. The request is expected to be published towards the end of the year.Go to the full article >>
US-UK airstrikes reported on Houthi targets in Yemen second night in a row
The coalition led by the US and UK carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Saada, Ras Isa, and Al-Hudaydah in Yemen on Sunday night, according to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news.Go to the full article >>
Cabinet's attack on hostage release deal was preplanned - report
Ministers expressed outrage against the number of Palestinian prisoners set to be released in the deal and a lack of clear information.
A cabinet meeting during which ministers received an overview of efforts to reach a hostage release deal spiraled out of control on Sunday after Likud ministers expressed opposition and made calls against the deal, with informed sources telling Maariv that the attack against the deal was initiated and planned before the meeting.
According to the sources, several Likud ministers were asked to speak out in the media against elements of the deal. The sources clarified that this does not mean that the ministers were asked to say things that they don't agree with, but mainly that they were asked to highlight and publicize their position, with the attack against the deal in the cabinet meeting being well publicized.Go to the full article >>
Qatar PM warns of 'disastrous repercussions' if UNRWA funding halts
The discussion, held in New York, brought to the forefront the critical situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, stressed the severe consequences of discontinuing funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). The Qatari PM emphasized that halting financial support to the agency could lead to "disastrous repercussions," underscoring its pivotal role in ensuring regional stability and providing humanitarian relief.
The discussion, held in New York, brought to the forefront the critical situation in the Middle East, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The Prime Minister highlighted the indispensable contribution of UNRWA in supporting millions of Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon. With the potential threat to UNRWA's funding, Sheikh Mohammed underscored the urgency of the matter, indicating that the stability of the region and the welfare of millions of people rely on the continuity of the agency's operations.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu: The time has come to replace UNRWA
“The time has come to begin the process of replacing UNRWA with other bodies that are not tainted by support for terrorism,” Netanyahu stated.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the international community to replace the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) following Israeli allegations that 12 of its staff members participated in the Hamas-led October 7 massacre attack.
“We exposed to the world that UNRWA is collaborating with Hamas, that some of its people even participated in the atrocities and abductions of October 7,” Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says