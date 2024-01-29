Israel sidelined at Munich Security Conference because of ongoing war

The Munich Security Conference has made the decision to exclude Israel from the main stage of the event because of the ongoing war, according to an N12 interview with organizers of the event on Monday.

This came as a surprise as the conference is one of the most prestigious in the field of national security, and Israel has historically been a major contributor to the event.

Until last year, the conference gave Israel's representatives a significant place in the conference. For example, Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Ministers Gantz, Gallant, and Ya'alon have been given central seats at the conference.

However, ahead of the conference that is expected to take place in two weeks, the conference management decided to reject all requests from Israel for significant appearances.

Defense Minister Gallant and families of the hostages' appearances were minimized

The request of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's office to speak at the conference, as he has done in the past, was rejected. Gallant was instead offered to participate as a panel speaker. Families of hostages gather to call for a hostage release deal after three hostages were killed in an IDF rescue mission (credit: MAARIV)

The families of the hostages are also being pushed by the management of the conference. Their request to hold a ceremony recognizing hostages still in captivity with room for a lot of participants was denied.

The alternative offered to the families was to hold a "side event," which would mean fewer participants in the conference would take part, and the attention of the international media would also be limited.

The interview also mentioned that the organizer of the Munich Conference is Germany's former national security advisor, Christoph Heusgen, who reportedly has a problematic record regarding Israel.

One example of this would be him justifying the words of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who gave some legitimacy to the crimes of Hamas when he said that "the massacre of Hamas was not carried out in a vacuum" and opposed the defensive war that Israel is now waging.