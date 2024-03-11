War with Hezbollah is coming and it's Israel's fault, expert says

For the past five months, Israel has been eyeing the North with concern, especially following the escalating tension with Hezbollah. Tal Beeri, research director at the Alma Research and Education Center, spoke with Liat Ron on 104.5FM and said, "The war in the North will unfold in the near future."

"Statistically, we are on a straight line in terms of intensity. There are ups and downs, but we have been at the same general intensity since October," he claimed, blaming the IDF for the escalation.

"It seems that it is the IDF that has increased the pace, not Hezbollah. One can see the extent of destruction in villages in Lebanon, and the mass exodus of about 90,000 residents."

Hassan Nasrallah (credit: REUTERS)

Inevitable war in the North

He concluded: "An intense war is only a matter of time, for us it is clear - the question is when. We estimate that it is not in the very distant future from today, it will unfold within a few years. It is, of course, dependent on Hezbollah's will for war."