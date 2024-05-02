IDF elevates new generals, including first Religious Zionist from Eli Academy

The IDF spokesperson announced the names of officers who will ascend to senior roles in the General Staff forum on Thursday evening, following discussions between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. According to Walla, Brig, the decisions are based on evaluations of commanders distinguished in combat and staff roles during the 'Iron Swords' war. Gen. Shlomi Binder is set to lead the Intelligence Division and Brig. Gen. David (Dado) Bar Kalifa will head the Personnel Division.

The Defense Minister approved the Chief of Staff's recommendation for the following appointments: Brig. Gen. Avi Blut is designated as the Central Command chief. This officer will be elevated to general. Brig. Gen. Shlomi Binder will head the Intelligence Division and be promoted to general. Brig. Gen. Dan Goldfus will take over as commander of the Northern Corps and head of the Ground Forces' Maneuvering System, with a promotion to general. Brig. Gen. David (Dado) Bar Kalifa will lead the Personnel Division, with a promotion to general. Brig. Gen. Aviad Dagan will head the Communications Division and be elevated to general. These appointments will be implemented in the coming months on a phased basis.

Blut, a highly decorated combat officer, is also the first general from the religious Zionist Eli Pre-Military Academy alumnus in the IDF. Blut, a flesh-and-blood representative of the settlers of Judea and Samaria, will now challenge those on the right to decry discrimination, neglect, persecution, and misunderstanding of Central Command's needs for their security and today’s realities.

Some personnel decisions remain

The future of the current Personnel Division head, Gen. Yaniv Asur, still needs to be decided. The army's upper echelons currently need to be more settled by the Chief of Staff's choices for the future of the General Staff, especially after his shortcomings on October 7. "How can a Chief of Staff, who failed himself, make decisions about the future of the General Staff?" was stated.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir openly criticized Defense Minister Galant for his decisions regarding the General Staff appointments, urging Prime Minister Netanyahu to dismiss him. "Galant, a key figure in the conception and prominently responsible for the October 7 failure, has no mandate to approve general appointments or shape the next IDF General Staff," he stated. "Today's decisions by Galant, together with the Chief of Staff, show his total disregard for the public."

"It's not about the qualifications of the appointed officers, some of whom may be very worthy, but about Galant's decision to carry on as if no significant failure occurred under his watch as Defense Minister," Ben-Gvir added. "In light of this, I call for the Prime Minister to remove Galant from his position - he is unfit to continue as Defense Minister."

The criticism against the Chief of Staff's decision to appoint Binder as head of Military Intelligence centers on two main issues related to Binder. First, his sensitive and critical involvement on October 7, and what preceded it, as head of the Operations Division. Secondly, being a younger general, Binder was preferred over more seasoned generals such as Gen. Nitzan Alon, Gen. Lior Carmeli, and Gen. Yehuda Fox, among others. Nevertheless, Binder is highly respected and well-known within the intelligence community, having served as the commander of Sayeret Matkal, the Golani Brigade, and the Galilee Formation.

Additionally, Walla has learned that there are solid governmental objections to appointing a general to this sensitive position.