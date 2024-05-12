On October 7, paramedics fought for their lives while saving lives

On October 7, IDF paramedic St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Grinbaum was working on his shift at Magen David Adom when the Hamas assault began, and casualties started streaming into the emergency room.

Once he realized how extensive the attack was, he immediately joined the reserves and went with his brigade's medical unit to start treating casualties in the Gaza border communities in the Shaar HaNegev region.

He and his team encountered and fought with several terrorists while simultaneously working to save the lives of many people in the border communities. Still, several members of his team were murdered as they operated.

Yuval Livni and Amichai Amsalem, who were serving alongside Grinbaum, were shot by terrorists who were hiding in the bushes while they were trying to treat wounded people in the area. Amsalem succumbed to his wounds. Later, Eitan Neeman, another member of the team, was shot and killed. IDF paramedic St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Alexander Grinbaum and his team on October 7. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Under fire, paramedics continued to fight to save lives

Despite the ongoing firefights, Grinbaum continued to work to try and save lives, protecting the wounded with his own body and even taking a bullet to the shoulder.

"We fought for people's lives until the last minute while terrorists were shooting everywhere. Unfortunately, my teammates were injured while they really did everything they could to help and save the lives of the people, I myself also took a bullet to the shoulder and continued to fight and take care of my friends and protect them with my body," said Grinbaum.