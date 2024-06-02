Families of hostages march through New York demanding ceasefire deal

NEW YORK – More than 50 hostages’ family members marched in solidarity with New York elected officials and community members on Sunday in the Israel Day Parade, hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Thousands of supporters lined Fifth Ave. waving Israeli flags and chanting “Bring them home.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul marched side-by-side with family members, along with Republican Congressman Mike Lawler and Republican City Council member Inna Vernikov.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addressed the families as well as Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY).

Eyal Eshel, the father of Roni Eshel, a soldier who was killed at the Nahal Oz base on October 7 and whose body was kidnapped to Gaza – marched down Fifth Avenue holding above his head a massive poster of his daughter. On Kibbutz Nahal Oz, a community center has a large banner calling to bring the hostages home. Seven people were kidnapped from the community, and five have returned. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

“She was my eldest. You can see [by the picture,] we remember her smile. It is sad to be here in New York, but it is so nice to see the people that came to support us,” Eshel told The Jerusalem Post.

“The world needs to remember that on October 7, terrorists and civilians who joined, were part of one big massacre: torture, murder, kidnapping. It is so beautiful and heartwarming to see all these people,” he added.

Accusations Netanyahu is sabotaging the deal

Yehuda Cohen, father of 19-year-old hostage Nimrod Cohen, said he doesn’t know if marching will budge anything for Hamas.

“A month ago, we hoped that with a deal on the table, it would be taken,” Cohen said.

Cohen accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of doing everything to avoid the deal at the last second.

“We are now eight months into this, and our government is delaying a deal, saying we have to keep fighting, while my son is in the tunnel. We know the IDF has already killed hostages; we want a ceasefire as soon as possible,” Cohen said.

A group of kibbutz Be’eri community members also came to New York for the parade.

One resident, Hugo, told the Post he felt the embrace of the American community, especially in New York.

Hugo said Be’eri wants the beloved to come home and for the government to cut a deal as soon as possible to bring all the hostages home.

“The government may be listening, but there is no result to that talking,” Hugo said. “We hope that this presence will push the decision-makers to bring them home now. There is no time.”