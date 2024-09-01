Hagari: 6 hostages were murdered by Hamas before IDF could rescue them

Six hostages were killed by Hamas terrorists before IDF forces could rescue them, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a Sunday morning update to the Saturday announcement.

The bodies of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino were found in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Sunday morning.

All but one of the recovered hostages were taken from the Nova musical festival on October 7 of last year.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Hersh Goldberg-Polin was born in California before moving to California when he was 7. On October 7, 2023, he was abducted by Hamas from the Nova music festival. During his kidnapping, he was maimed by a grenade which blew off his left hand.

Eden Yerushalmi

Eden Yerushalmi, a twenty-four-year-old pilates teacher, was also kidnapped from the Nova music festival.

Carmel Gat

Carmel Gat was taken captive from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7. Gat led hostages with guided yoga exercises and meditation, former hostages reported.

Almog Sarusi

Almog Sarusi was also taken from the Nova festival. Sarusi’s partner, Shahar Gindi was murdered there.

Alexander Lobanov

Alexander Lobanov, a 32-year-old Russian-Israeli, was also kidnapped from Nova. Lobanov's wife, Michal, gave birth to her second son in February while he was in captivity.

Ori Danino

Ori Danino, another hostage taken front he music festival, turned 25 in Hamas captivity.