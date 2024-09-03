‘Words matter’: Media reporting on Hamas killing of hostages widely condemned by public figures

Community figures and members of the general public expressed distress at the language used by international media to describe the murder of six hostages in Hamas captivity.

The bodies of six hostages were found on Saturday in a Hamas tunnel in Rafah, the IDF announced at the time. Early on Sunday morning, the names of the hostages killed were released: Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino.

The IDF said on Sunday that the hostages had been killed only days before the IDF arrived, and Hamas confirmed on Monday that they had intentionally killed the captives. Additionally, Hamas made clear that they intended to kill other abductees should IDF forces approach them in a rescue attempt - a policy the terror group made after the rescue of four hostages during Operation Arnon.

New York Representative Gov. Ritchie Torres publicized his issue with CNN’s description of the murder of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Hersh Goldberg-Polin. (credit: Courtesy)

“Newsflash for the media: Hostages like Hersh Goldberg Polin did not just ‘die.’ They were murdered by Hamas,” Torres wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Hostages like Noa Argamani were not just ‘released.’ They were rescued by Israel.

“The rockets did not just “land” on Druze children and civilians. They were fired by Hezbollah.

“Words matter because the truth matters.”

Newsflash for the media:Hostages like Hersh Goldberg Polin did not just “die.” They were murdered by Hamas.Hostages like Noa Argamani were not just “released.” They were rescued by Israel. The rockets did not just “land” on Druze children and civilians. They were fired… pic.twitter.com/ILPaVX9xEF — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) September 1, 2024

Britain’s National Jewish Assembly also took issue with CNN’s coverage, replying to the media site’s X account “He was MURDERED.”

He was MURDERED. — NJA ️ (@NJA_UK) September 1, 2024

Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Alternative headlines

The replies to CNN’s post consisted of many users insisting their language was inappropriate - One X-user wrote to CNN, “I fixed your headline:

“American citizen held hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was executed in Palestinian captivity by the Palestinians holding him hostage. He was shot in the back of the head, a war crime.”

I fixed your headline:“ American citizen held hostage, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, was executed in Palestinian captivity by the Palestinians holding him hostage. He was shot in the back of the head, a war crime. The body was recovered in Rafah tunnels, where Kamala told Israel not… https://t.co/K2sK22GzLU — reuben e katz (@rekatz) September 1, 2024

Former government spokesperson Eylon Levy drew attention to a notification sent by the New York Times, where they said only that the hostages “were found dead.”

“After six hostages were EXECUTED BY HAMAS,” Levy corrected.

After six hostages were EXECUTED BY HAMAS pic.twitter.com/hdGM98NDaG — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) September 1, 2024

Similar criticism followed the New York Times’ X post sharing their article on the hostage’s deaths.

@nytimes Here are some alternative titles for you: “murdered by Palestinian terrorists, “murdered by Hamas”, “executed by Hamas”, *found dead in Gaza* is a little misleading, don’t you think? It’s all about framing, isn’t it? — Zina Zol (@Zina_ZOL) September 1, 2024

One, of many, social media users wrote “@nytimes Here are some alternative titles for you: ‘murdered by Palestinian terrorists’, ‘murdered by Hamas’, ‘executed by Hamas’, *found dead in Gaza* is a little misleading, don’t you think? It’s all about framing, isn’t it?”