Dozens protest Netanyahu as day 22 of his corruption trial begins
Case 100 begins following end of Case 400
"It didn’t concern me": Netanyahu testifies on Case 4000 allegations
The testimony on Wednesday was slated to cover Case 1000. Lead defense attorney Amit Hadad began by addressing one item from Case 4000, which concluded last week, concerning news publications from December 2016 about a police investigation into Netanyahu’s relationship with former Walla and Bezeq owner Shaul Elovich. Former Walla CEO-turned state’s witness Nir Hefetz asked to meet Elovich urgently.
The indictment states that during the meeting, Hefetz confided in Elovich his fears that an investigation into the Netanyahu-Elovich relationship will be opened - that that is the main concern in Netanyahu’s circles.
Netanyahu said he didn’t know anything about the request, and that he didn’t anticipate the opening of an investigation. “It didn’t concern me at all,” he said.
In Case 4000, the prosecution alleged a give and take of favorable coverage in Walla in exchange for regulatory changes that would be beneficial to Elovich.
The prosecution claimed that Elovich asked that the publications in Walla on the investigation be favorable. Netanyahu said, “They were not.”
The 22nd day of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial begins at Tel Aviv District Court.
'He's lying': Dozens protest outside court ahead of Netanyahu trial
About a dozen people protested outside the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday morning ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial testimony.
The protesters, clad in symbolic orange jumpsuits, called for Netanyahu to be imprisoned.
"There is no forgiveness for betrayal," they said, and "don't believe him, he's lying."
One man was dressed in Qatari garb in a nod to the "Qatargate" case. Police are investigating alleged ties between figures close to Netanyahu who worked in the Prime Minister's Office, and the state of Qatar. Allegedly, Qatari figures used this connection to influence Israeli public opinion on the Gulf state.
Important facts
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.