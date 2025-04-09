Dozens protest Netanyahu as day 22 of his corruption trial begins

The testimony on Wednesday was slated to cover Case 1000. Lead defense attorney Amit Hadad began by addressing one item from Case 4000, which concluded last week, concerning news publications from December 2016 about a police investigation into Netanyahu’s relationship with former Walla and Bezeq owner Shaul Elovich. Former Walla CEO-turned state’s witness Nir Hefetz asked to meet Elovich urgently.

The indictment states that during the meeting, Hefetz confided in Elovich his fears that an investigation into the Netanyahu-Elovich relationship will be opened - that that is the main concern in Netanyahu’s circles.

Netanyahu said he didn’t know anything about the request, and that he didn’t anticipate the opening of an investigation. “It didn’t concern me at all,” he said.

In Case 4000, the prosecution alleged a give and take of favorable coverage in Walla in exchange for regulatory changes that would be beneficial to Elovich.

The prosecution claimed that Elovich asked that the publications in Walla on the investigation be favorable. Netanyahu said, “They were not.”