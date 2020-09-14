In the last two months there has been a 60% increase in safe rentals in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Advocate Dvir Indig, CEO of Brickstone safes, said: “In the last two months, about 105 safes have been rented to store cash and valuables, which has led to an 82% occupancy of the number of safes in the Brickstone complex, which includes about 2,600 safes.”

One of the main reasons for the increase in the demand for safes is many Israelis fear having valuables and cash in their home, at a time when law enforcement officials have indicated that there is a likelihood of an increase in the number of burglaries.

The cost of renting a safe per year is about NIS 1,650 + VAT.

The Brickstone Safe Complex, which is the first private safe complex in Israel, located in the Rubinstein House in Tel Aviv , was built in 2015 in accordance with the strict parameters of the insurance company, Lloyd’s, which insures vaults worldwide.

The complex is guarded by the most advanced safety measures in the world and entry to the complex is possible only after biometric identification of the face and fingerprints, going through an iron gate with a metal detector, and 24/7 security.

Upon entering the compound, the safe is opened using 2 physical keys and an additional digital mechanism.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Indig notes that the company’s management has decided, following the reduction of the banks’ branches and safes, to open another 10 safe complexes throughout the country in the coming years with an investment of about NIS 60 million, with the second complex opening in Jerusalem in 2021.