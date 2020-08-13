Amid COVID-19, IFCJ creates new service for emegency social needs

Imagine you’re a cash-strapped single mother whose six-year-old child has been sleeping on the floor because you can’t provide him with a bed. Or it’s July 20 and you’re a new immigrant with just NIS 20 left for food until the end of the month. Or you’re underemployed and don’t have enough money for to replace your refrigerator that was working until last night. Or you’re an elderly Holocaust survivor and your electricity was shut off due to non-payment and now you can’t operate your life-saving medical device. Would you know where to turn for help?Fortunately, there was a man who had such a strong desire to assist Israelis in urgent need that he created a centralized way to help. Prior to his untimely death in February 2019, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, founder of the philanthropic International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) said, “We wanted to create a service so that all Israelis know that they are never alone; that they always have someone to turn to.”Today, that vision is called Keren Eckstein (the Eckstein Fund). Operating out of rented quarters in the Talpiot section of Jerusalem, the Eckstein Fund established a nationwide emergency hotline staffed by operators who are trained to respond immediately to calls from Israelis with urgent financial needs who have nowhere else to turn.The Eckstein Fund is the newest iteration of what was previously known as the Call Center of the IFCJ. The Eckstein Fund recently spun off from the IFCJ and is now an independent nonprofit. After months of regrouping, the Eckstein Fund, run by Eckstein’s widow Joelle, reopened on November 1, 2019.The previous Call Center, which operated for three and a half years, was the first expression of Yechiel Eckstein’s belief that, according to Joelle, “Israel needed one place that all people in need can call.” While Joelle worked 12 hours a day on the Call Center, which took as many as 350 calls a day, Yechiel would ask his wife for details about specific cases, such as the woman who was evicted from her apartment the week before.“He was very involved,” Joelle said.The Eckstein Fund learned many crucial lessons from the Call Center operation. Aware that social workers are overwhelmed with complex longstanding cases, they aim to provide immediate relief for the most pressing, more modest needs, like medication, blankets and basic appliances.Part of the Eckstein Fund’s secret sauce is the 700-plus partnerships they have established with individuals and organizations in Israel. Their major expertise lies in knowing who to turn to in order to provide immediate assistance.For example, they have a partnership with an appliance distributor who donates approximately 20 appliances a month that he can’t sell due to cosmetic damage. He trusts the Eckstein Fund to vet the recipients of the donated appliances. They have volunteers who will go to a local grocery to buy diapers and formula and deliver them to a single mom in desperate need. And they have contacts at Israel’s electric company to whom they can appeal in order to get someone’s electricity turned back on immediately. The Fund continues to build additional partnerships, such as with furniture retailers and clothing stores, to be able to help more people.BUILDING ON the success of the IFCJ Call Center, Joelle asserts that the service they now provide “is much better today. We started with a strong basis. We are much more effective today because we have all the know-how and experience. Our donors know that 100% of their donations are going to help people. And now we have even more solutions for people who call us.”Since the advent of the pandemic, notes Joelle, “corona calls have tripled and we really hear the pain of people affected, not being able to pay rent or buy food.” Not being able to travel to fund-raise has made it harder, she added. Additionally, during the July social workers strike, Eckstein said, “We were overwhelmed with calls, receiving over 100 cases on top of all our regular and corona calls. The [Jerusalem department of social services] was referring urgent cases to us.”Joelle established the Eckstein Fund together with Hadas Tsarfati, former director of the IFCJ Call Center, in memory of Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein. They reopened with three operators and have a goal to hire 10 more people. The hotline is currently open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and answers an average of 120 calls a day.Their current budget comes entirely from private donors. Eckstein travels to the US, Spain and France to speak with prospective donors.“I’m doing all this on a volunteer basis, to honor my husband,” she noted.Although the Fund’s goal is to eventually raise $1 million, which will enable them to help 70,000 people a year, they are just starting out. Vice-chair Richard Corman works on resource development, introducing the young organization to more people and helping them apply for relevant grants.Eckstein emphasized that they are starting as “a low-budget operation. We’re really dealing with basic needs, like helping a family with eight kids whose refrigerator died.”Israel’s social workers all know about the Eckstein Fund’s hotline and routinely refer clients to the operators, who work in multiple languages, including Hebrew, Arabic, Russian and English.In addition to their language proficiencies, the Eckstein Fund operators are trained to ask all the relevant questions, to make sure the needs are legitimate. Each operator undergoes three to four months of training so they know exactly what to ask. The Eckstein Fund also relies on volunteer social workers who check into cases.In addition to providing for the immediate need, the Fund also makes sure callers are aware of other services to which they are entitled. Callers never get cash. Instead, they get help with their most pressing issue and referrals to organizations where they can apply for more long-term support. As an additional check against abuse, the Fund has a policy to restrict help given to any family to once a year.Eckstein describes what they do as providing immediate first aid.“This is a triage room for emergency social needs,” she elaborated. The Eckstein Fund aims to provide band-aid relief, information and hope to its callers. Although they don’t work with people long-term, someone on the staff will call a few weeks after the initial contact to follow-up and make sure the callers are receiving the help they need.Volunteers of all kinds are needed and monetary donations are always welcome. Eckstein and her staff are happy to hear from prospective volunteers with time and/or specialized knowledge, such as legal, financial and health-related expertise, to offer.“We’re looking for more people who want to help and honor Yechiel’s memory. If someone wants to help, they could buy and deliver food to a person in need. Or people can donate their services, like a mover who will transport a fridge or a bed or an air conditioning technician who can donate his expertise for people in need in his area or a restaurant owner who has leftover food at the end of the day and welcomes people to come with their own boxes to get it.”The Fund staff will happily brainstorm with prospective volunteers to see how they can help. Contact the Eckstein Fund at info@k-eckstein.org.il or call *9779 to learn more or to volunteer.“Kol Israel Arevim Zeh Bazeh – all people of Israel are responsible for one another. This basic tenet of Jewish communal responsibility and outreach is the foundation for The Eckstein Fund and the heart of our mission,” according to Corman.“This is Israel’s only hotline for emergency basic needs. We have no agenda besides doing good. This is what my husband most believed in,” Eckstein expressed.