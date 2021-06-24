The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arab states delegation completes search and rescue drill with yeshiva

Shaarei Rahamim is a unique yeshiva that combines a traditional religious studies program with secular studies that focus on granting students practical tools.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2021 13:26
As part of a visit to Israel delegation from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco visited the Shaarei Rahamim yeshiva where they completed a search and rescue exercise with the students. (photo credit: YISHIVA TICHONIT SHAAREI RAHAMIM)
As part of a visit to Israel delegation from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco visited the Shaarei Rahamim yeshiva where they completed a search and rescue exercise with the students.
(photo credit: YISHIVA TICHONIT SHAAREI RAHAMIM)
As part of a visit to Israel, a delegation from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco visited the Shaarei Rahamim yeshiva where they completed a search and rescue exercise with the students.
The exercise included administering "medical treatment" to a medical dummy.
Shaarei Rahamim (Gates of Compassion) is a unique yeshiva that combines a traditional religious studies program with secular studies that focus on granting students practical tools. The yeshiva teaches search and rescue tactics so that students can fill some of the large demand for professionals in this field, said the school.
Founded 30 years ago, the yeshiva honors Rabbi Rahamim Naouri who was involved in education over the course of his life, prompting his students to found the yeshiva and carry on his legacy of education.
Some 15 years ago, the school joined the Branco Weiss educational network that seeks to advance innovative educational models.
"The delegation's visit from the Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain incorporates the educational concept of the Branco Weiss network, which advocates the creation of broad collaborations in order to prepare our students for tomorrow," said Branco Weiss CEO Sigal Moran.
"The search and rescue program at Shaarei Rahamim Yeshiva High School demonstrates a unique model of learning these subjects, along with the highest level of theoretical studies, and such cooperation proves the prestige of the program and its professionalism. "


Tags morocco UAE bahrain yeshiva students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government priority: Israelis need affordable housing - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by