Arab states delegation completes search and rescue drill with yeshiva

As part of a visit to Israel, a delegation from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco visited the Shaarei Rahamim yeshiva where they completed a search and rescue exercise with the students.The exercise included administering "medical treatment" to a medical dummy. Shaarei Rahamim (Gates of Compassion) is a unique yeshiva that combines a traditional religious studies program with secular studies that focus on granting students practical tools. The yeshiva teaches search and rescue tactics so that students can fill some of the large demand for professionals in this field, said the school.Founded 30 years ago, the yeshiva honors Rabbi Rahamim Naouri who was involved in education over the course of his life, prompting his students to found the yeshiva and carry on his legacy of education.Some 15 years ago, the school joined the Branco Weiss educational network that seeks to advance innovative educational models."The delegation's visit from the Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain incorporates the educational concept of the Branco Weiss network, which advocates the creation of broad collaborations in order to prepare our students for tomorrow," said Branco Weiss CEO Sigal Moran."The search and rescue program at Shaarei Rahamim Yeshiva High School demonstrates a unique model of learning these subjects, along with the highest level of theoretical studies, and such cooperation proves the prestige of the program and its professionalism. "
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}