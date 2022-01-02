The Hadar Shopping Centre has opened a new commercial floor (minus 2), covering 4,000 square meters, and adding 11 new stores to the existing 120, as the result of a NIS 25 million construction project.

Among the new storefronts, three flagship brands will be inhabiting the new floor: Adidas, Zoom Optics, and toy store The Red Pirate. The total investment in opening the three shops is estimated at around NIS 3 million.

"The decision to open another commercial floor was made after years of running at max capacity in the mall, and we are confident that the new floor will better serve the residents of Jerusalem and the surrounding area with a variety of new international and local brands," Said Liron Elkayam, CEO of the Hadar Shopping Centre. “Leading brands, whose ultimate goal is to create a mix that provides culinary, cultural, entertainment and shopping experiences for the whole family.”

As part of new COVID-19 restrictions tentatively put into place, any shoppers entering a 100 square meter store will be required to present a Green Pass. These restrictions will apply to shopping malls as well - malls will also be operating by a strict Purple Ribbon outline, which dictates that there may only be one person per 15 square meters within the larger shopping area. No Green Pass will be required for stores that sell essential items, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

The rules will be in effect for nine days, beginning on the 4th, while Israel learns more about the Omicron variant’s spread in Israel, said committee chairman Gilad Kariv (Labor). The government had asked that the rules be in place for two weeks.

Shoppers in Hadar mall, Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)