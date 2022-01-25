The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Car bomb explosion in Rehovot, multiple injuries suspected

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 13:51
A car bomb explosion in Rehovot has left a mother and her toddler in moderate condition early Tuesday morning. 

The explosion occurred on Carmel Street with multiple suspected injuries. An MDA spokesperson stated that the 29-year-old mother is in moderate-to-severe condition, while her one-and-a-half-year-old toddler in mild condition with a head injury. 

MDA evacuated the two to Kaplan Hospital, where they are being treated.

The young mother was on her way to her daughter's kindergarten when the bomb went off, Ynet reported. The toddler was in the backseat. 

Israel Police said they are investigating the incident "to understand how a bomb ended up strapped to a woman's car." 

Earlier this month, eight people were injured in Rehovot after a shock grenade was thrown in an event hall.

Additionally, a 70-year-old woman perished in a fire in an apartment in a residential building on Tova Street and Tuvia Miller in Rehovot last week.

This is a developing story. 



