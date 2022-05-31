The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rabbi's family claims he was beaten by police after protesting

Rabbi Elishav HaCohen's daughter Zimrat said that he was assaulted by police without cause.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2022 06:40
Flag parade revelers reach the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, May 22, 2009. (photo credit: RON ALMOG/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Flag parade revelers reach the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, May 22, 2009.
(photo credit: RON ALMOG/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The family of Rabbi Elishav HaCohen claimed that he had been attacked by police after protesting against the barring of religious Jews from the Western Wall, Ynet reported on Saturday.

Police claims

Police, however, argued that HaCohen had violated an order and was shouting at officers prior to his arrest and that he had refused to comply even after his detention.

Police said in a statement that "During police activities in the Old City to prevent incidents of violence, a passerby began to disturb the order, shouting at the police and interfering with their activities. Talking to him several times did not help. while police were trying to get him to stop, he refused, got angry and continued to disturb the order, provoke and interfere with activity at the place. He was therefore arrested for questioning."

Ultra-Orthodox Jews clash with police during Lag Ba'omer celebrations, in Meron, on May 19, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)Ultra-Orthodox Jews clash with police during Lag Ba'omer celebrations, in Meron, on May 19, 2022. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

"A certain policeman jumped on him, knocked him to the floor, kicked him, gave him boxes to his stomach and also to his head, one of them literally strangled him."

Zimrat HaCohen

HaCohen's brother Maj. Gen. Gershon HaCohen came to his defense, tweeting that Elishav was "not a man of provocation." Elishav's daughter Zimrat HaCohen said that he was assaulted by police without cause.

"A certain policeman jumped on him, knocked him to the floor, kicked him, gave him boxes to his stomach and also to his head, one of them literally strangled him," she told Ynet.



