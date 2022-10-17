Who are the Israelis serving as IDF lone soldiers?

These stories of lone soldiers are just two among the countless thousands who have been served by the various branches of the Lone Soldier Center (LSC) in Memory of Michael Levin.

The story of Gili

Hi, my name is Gili and I am 21 years old. I was born and grew up in Jerusalem’s Ramat Shlomo neighborhood, and until age 13, I studied at the ultra-Orthodox Bais Yaakov school. It was then that I decided that I was more suited for a general education track.

For a year and a half, my parents and I fought so much about my new lifestyle decision that I found myself sleeping on the street and in shelters for at-risk youths. My parents, fearing I would go astray, sent me to South Africa for two years, where I lived with an ultra-Orthodox foster family who were supposed to look after me and make sure that I would stay on the derech (the religious path). That arrangement did not work out and after two years of not attending school and deciding to enlist in the IDF to become a combat soldier, I returned to Israel.

Since I had nobody to support me, I worked three jobs at the same time to be able to rent an apartment and support myself.

I wanted to get in shape for the army but didn’t have the money to join a gym so I trained in Jerusalem’s Sacher Park. One day, by coincidence, I saw some young people training and asked who they were. They said they were from Tzevet Mikey, a group training for recruitment as combat soldiers. I signed up because it was free – I could afford that! – and that’s how I ended up at the Lone Soldier Center.

In 2018, I enlisted in the IDF’s Emergency Rescue Brigade. While the work very difficult, it was also very meaningful. Through it all, only Hagar, a staff member from the LSC, accompanied me. Only Hagar came to my beret ceremony, and hers was the only address I had to turn to for support throughout my entire service. Without her and the LSC, was no way I would have survived the army.

MIKE CONTINUES to serve as an examplar of paying it forward and backward as well. (credit: Courtesy)

Since then, I decided to study medicine. I recently finished pre-academic training toward taking the psychometric exams at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in the hopes of being admitted to medical school.

Ever since that chance encounter at Sacher Park, the LSC has been an integral part of my life.

The story of Mike

THE STORY of Mike, a lone soldier and tank commander, crisscrosses multiple generations, families and continents. Mike and his four sisters grew up in Toronto. His Israeli father, Uriel, his eternal inspiration, also served as a lone soldier. Uriel lived in France but when the Six Day War broke out, he immediately came back to Israel, volunteered to serve in the war and was drafted into the IDF.

Every year thereafter until his deal, Uriel returned to Israel for a month of reserve duty, serving in Lebanon and Judea-Samaria. He helped develop the Defense Ministry’s and the Israel Air Force’s first satellites. The IAF brought Mike’s father and his entire family back to Israel twice a year. It was these trips and the desire to serve Israel like his father that ultimately brought Mike back to Israel as a lone soldier.

Also integral in Mike’s living experience was his family’s adoption of an Israeli tank commander, Capt. Gilad Stuckelman, who lived in Canada following his service. Like the inspiration for the LSC, Michael Levin, Gilad immediately returned to Israel during the Second Lebanon War and was killed in action. When Mike made aliyah and joined the army, he lived with Gilad’s family in the North. Mike requested to serve in the same unit as Gilad’s – the 7th Armored Corps Brigade – and like Gilad, Mike became a tank commander.

Upon completion of his service, Mike became intensely involved at the Lone Soldier Center and together with two fellow volunteers founded Tsevet Mikey, an organization that receives financial support from the LSC and runs its program in the LSC facilities. Tsevet Mikey is designed to provide lone soldiers with all of the tools necessary to succeed in combat and special service units in the IDF. The program builds up participants so they can serve in command and leadership roles. The program includes educational classes; bi-weekly intense physical workouts; lessons about Israel, values and dilemmas; and weekly guest lectures from leaders in the IDF.

Mike continues to serve as an exemplar of not only paying it forward but paying it backward, as well.

What is the Lone Soldier Center?

THE LSC was established in 2009 by former lone soldiers who had served in the Second Lebanese War. They had identified the need to establish a dedicated organization that would support and serve all lone soldiers that choose to serve in the IDF, whether born in Israel, immigrating here or simply volunteering to serve.

Today, the LSC has offices and clubhouses in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. In 2020, the Municipality of Beersheba asked the LSC to build a lone soldier facility with a physical facility provided by the municipality. In addition, the LSC provides residences in a dormitory-like environment in five facilities in Jerusalem, one in Herzliya and one in Petah Tikva.

Altogether, the LSC provides housing for more than 150 lone soldiers. In 2021, the Jerusalem Municipality invited the LSC to manage a new facility in the Beit Hakerem neighborhood, which now houses 60 lone soldiers. Through its housing, Shabbat meals, counseling services and popular events,– such as its annual Thanksgiving Day, Israeli Independence Day – the LSC serves more than 1,200 lone soldiers each year. This is out of a total population of 6,700, about evenly split between those born in Israel and those coming from abroad.

All the LSC achievements, stats, facts and figures speak for themselves, but to truly understand the importance of the LSC, one must get to know the soldiers and their stories. The stories of Gili and Mike illustrate LSC’s dual mission to serve lone soldiers born in Israel and those immigrating. When asked who is a lone soldier, most people respond by citing examples of brave young men and women from places like Melbourne, Toronto, Paris and Los Angeles, who give up cushy lifestyles in order to make the ultimate sacrifice for Israel and its people.

They are only partially correct. Few know that 40%-50% of lone soldiers served by the LSC are native Israelis from at-risk and ultra-Orthodox backgrounds who often lack resources and support from their families and fellow Israelis who take them for granted. While they get far less media attention, the Israeli lone soldier’s challenges are no less daunting than those of their fellow foreign lone soldiers.

The LSC community has learned to so skillfully navigate this dual role. Yet, the LSC is so much more than a provider of sustenance and resources lone soldiers. It is a family of caregivers that provides the warmth and nurturing all young people, especially soldiers, so deeply need, and as Michael Levin envisioned, something that is more than a distant home away from home.■