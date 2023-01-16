The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Israel Democracy Index shows crumbling trust in state institutions

The index also reveals stark differences in Arab-Israelis' trust in institutions compared to Jewish Israelis' trust in institutions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 05:34
Israel Democracy Institute President Yohanan Plesner and IDI Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research Director Prof. Tamar Hermann on Sunday presented the 2022 Israeli Democracy Index to President Isaac Herzog. The publication shows a decline in Israeli's trust and confidence in the government and institutions.

The index aims to "evaluate the quality and functioning of Israeli democracy by collecting quantitative comparative data that are as comprehensive, precise, clear, reliable, and valid as possible."

Israel's overall situation

Regarding Israel's general situation, 25% of respondents said that the situation is "good" or "very good" since 2019 and until June 2022, compared to 53% in 2018. Furthermore, 42% said the situation is "so-so," compared to 30% in 2018, and 30% said it is "bad" or "very bad," compared to 16% in 2018. In October 2022, however, 30% of respondents said the situation is "bad" and 42% said it is "so-so."

Optimism about the future

49% of respondents said they are optimistic about Israel's future, compared to 76% in 2012. According to multi-year averages, 67.6% of Jewish Israelis were optimistic, compared to 48% of Arab Israelis.

Sense of security

Only 38% of respondents said they feel the state is able to ensure their security, compared to 76% in 2020. Among respondents who identify as right-wing, 30% said they feel the state is able to ensure their security, compared to 84% in 2020. Multi-year averages show that only 45.2% of Arab Israeli respondents feel secure while 61.2% of Jewish Israelis feel secure.

Trust in Institutions

“Our cohesion is being weakened, and we must do everything to rebuild it.”

President Isaac Herzog
Yearly average levels of trust in all institutions as a whole, compared with overall multi-year average (credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)Yearly average levels of trust in all institutions as a whole, compared with overall multi-year average (credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)

85% of respondents expressed trust in the Israel Defense Forces, 62% expressed trust in the president, 42% expressed trust in the Supreme Court, 35% expressed trust in the police, 24% expressed trust in the government, 23% expressed trust in the media, 18.5% expressed trust in the Knesset and 8.5% expressed trust in the political parties. Multi-year averages were 88.1%, 66.9%, 59.5%, 48%, 37.5%, 37.3%, 36.1% and 21.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, 22% of Arab Israeli respondents expressed trust in the IDF, compared to a multi-year average of 33.9%, 29% expressed trust in the president, compared to a multi-year average of 36.3%, 39% expressed trust in the Supreme Court, compared to a multi-year average of 55.9%, 17% expressed trust in the police, compared to a multi-year average of 37.5%, 17% expressed trust in the government, compared to a multi-year average of 27.1%, 19% expressed trust in the media, compared to a multi-year average of 40.3%, 14% expressed trust in the Knesset, compared to a multi-year average of 32.3% and 10% expressed trust in the political parties, compared to a multi-year average of 24%.

"From the moment I was elected president, I have made the disputes and rifts within Israel society one of my most urgent priorities," said President Isaac Herzog. "I am therefore deeply worried about three points in the report presented to me today: the erosion of solidarity in Israel, the weakening of the sense of belonging to the country, and the decline in optimism about our condition. These are unpleasant figures, which come on top of other sections of the report that reflect the internal tensions within us. In other words, our cohesion is being weakened, and we must do everything to rebuild it."

"I believe that the right way starts with responsibility," he added. "The responsibility of each and every citizen, and even more so, our responsibility as elected officials. I intend to continue working and devoting my best efforts to this issue. Solidarity and a sense of belonging are critical for our resilience, and we must work hard to reinforce and strengthen them, day by day, hour by hour."



