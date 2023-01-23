The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
A young woman thought she was attacked - but she was caught up in operational activity

The 21-year-old reported to the police that while she was driving on one of the southern roads, when she was threatened by masked men.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 23, 2023 02:03
A young woman reported that she was attacked on one of the southern roads - the investigation revealed that she was caught up in the operational activity of a special police unit.

The incident

The police's Ofakim station released a statement tonight tonight (Monday) that it opened an investigation last night following the young woman's report, according to which while she was driving on the field road near Kibbutz Tzalim with her little sister, she was threatened by masked men.

According to her, two vehicles blocked their way, got out of the vehicle and planned to attack them. The young woman quickly ran away from the scene and reported to the police.

However, an investigation by Ofakim police station revealed that the 21-year-old young woman and her 9-year-old sister were caught up in the operational activity of a special unit, which handled an unusual event in the area and arrested suspects.

The commander of the Ofakim station, Sen. Nibi Ohana, informed the young woman and her family about the findings of the investigation.



