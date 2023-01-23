A young woman reported that she was attacked on one of the southern roads - the investigation revealed that she was caught up in the operational activity of a special police unit.

The incident

The police's Ofakim station released a statement tonight tonight (Monday) that it opened an investigation last night following the young woman's report, according to which while she was driving on the field road near Kibbutz Tzalim with her little sister, she was threatened by masked men.

According to her, two vehicles blocked their way, got out of the vehicle and planned to attack them. The young woman quickly ran away from the scene and reported to the police.

However, an investigation by Ofakim police station revealed that the 21-year-old young woman and her 9-year-old sister were caught up in the operational activity of a special unit, which handled an unusual event in the area and arrested suspects.

The commander of the Ofakim station, Sen. Nibi Ohana, informed the young woman and her family about the findings of the investigation.