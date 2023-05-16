The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israeli MKs to Norway ambassador: stop funding pro-terrorist NGO

Former CEO of HaMoked, Dalia Kirstein, denies the definition of Israel as a Jewish state.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 14:47
MK Simcha Rotman, Head of the Constitution Committee leads a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on January 18, 2023 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Several members of Israel's Knesset wrote a letter to Norway's ambassador to Israel requesting a termination of funds transferred from the Royal Norwegian Embassy to an NGO that provides legal support to terrorists and their families.

The organization, HaMoked, or "Center for the Defense of the Individual," has previously come under fire for providing support to terror organizations in Palestinian territories.

Written from the desk of Likud MK Ariel Kallner, the letter reflects the concerns of Knesset members whose lives have been affected by terrorism. According to the letter, written on behalf of Knesset members and representatives of families who lost relatives to terrorist action, Israeli media outlets previously uncovered that the organization and former CEO Dalia Kirstein have actively supported terrorist incitement and violent resistance against Israel.

In addition, Kirstein claims to not accept the definition of Israel as a Jewish state.

Among the 20 MKs to sign the letter are Simcha Rothman, Zvi Sukkot, Ohad Tal, and Tali Gottlieb. 

PALESTINIAN GUNMEN from al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hold a military parade in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, last week. Israel need not apologize for defending itself against Palestinian terrorist cells, says the writer. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) PALESTINIAN GUNMEN from al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades hold a military parade in the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, last week. Israel need not apologize for defending itself against Palestinian terrorist cells, says the writer. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

According to the letter, the Royal Norwegian Embassy has directly funneled 8,719,854 NIS to HaMoked between 2007 and 2017. The Norwegian Refugee Council, which is now an independent organization founded Norway's government during World War II, has given the organization 19,345,332 NIS between 2009 and 2022.

The letter cites Norway's continued efforts to combat terrorism while simultaneously supporting organizations like HaMoked.

"We are confident that your government would not want to finance activities that support terrorism and murder of innocent individuals," the letter said. 

The letter also touched on Israel's foundation shortly after the Holocaust, in which Norway played an instrumental part in rescuing Jews. Participating MKs noted that Norway's financial support of the organization would be detrimental to Jewish statehood and will only further encourage terrorist activity.

HaMoked's influence on terrorist action

Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported that HaMoked is en route for terrorists who have been recognized by the Israeli justice system. After contacting the Palestinian Authority and Ministry of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, they are "automatically" routed to HaMoked for legal and administrative action. 

Gilad Ach, CEO of Ad Kan, a right-wing organization that was largely responsible for Channel 14's expose on the organization, told JNS that since the organization receives more than 50% of its funding from European governments, including the Norwegian government, they should not have any sway in Israel's supreme court rulings - regardless of who they aim to help.

"Ideally, HaMoked should be shut down and “declared a terrorist collaborator. There should be a law that an organization that receives more than 51% of its budget from Europe can’t appear in the Supreme Court as a representative of the Israeli public,” he said.



