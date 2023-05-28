The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli travelers rejoice: Visa exemption to expand to the Caribbean Islands

Erdan shared his pleasant meeting with Gaston Browne, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, one of the stunning islands in the Caribbean.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 28, 2023 04:44

Updated: MAY 28, 2023 04:45
Gilad Erdan attends a cabinet meeting, December 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Gilad Erdan attends a cabinet meeting, December 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Israel's Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan announced on Thursday an exciting development for Israeli travelers, revealing that an exemption from visas will soon be granted not only for the United States but also for the beautiful Caribbean islands.

Erdan shared his pleasant meeting with Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, one of the stunning islands in the Caribbean.

Over the past year, Israel has made significant strides in strengthening its relations with Antigua and Barbuda. During their meeting, Browne informed Erdan that, in response to their request, a decision to grant visa exemptions to Israelis visiting the breathtaking beaches of Antigua will be made in the coming month.

The ambassador and Browne also discussed knowledge-sharing and technological collaborations aimed at enhancing water resources and desalination techniques in Antigua and Barbuda.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan addresses the United Nations Security Council, February 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR) Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan addresses the United Nations Security Council, February 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Erdan thanks Browne for not taking part in 'Durban IV' event

Erdan expressed his gratitude for Browne's country's absence from the "Durban IV" event held at the United Nations. He also urged the prime minister to continue improving their voting patterns on Israel-related issues within the UN.

Erdan reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Israel's position at the United Nations through all possible means. Additionally, he expressed his hope that the ongoing process to secure visa exemptions for Israeli travelers to the United States would soon be completed. 

In the tweet's conclusion, Erdan extended warm wishes for a happy Shavuot, the Jewish holiday commemorating the giving of the Torah.



Tags travel gilad erdan travel israel visa Caribbean
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by