Israel's Ambassador to the United States Gilad Erdan announced on Thursday an exciting development for Israeli travelers, revealing that an exemption from visas will soon be granted not only for the United States but also for the beautiful Caribbean islands.

Erdan shared his pleasant meeting with Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, one of the stunning islands in the Caribbean.

Over the past year, Israel has made significant strides in strengthening its relations with Antigua and Barbuda. During their meeting, Browne informed Erdan that, in response to their request, a decision to grant visa exemptions to Israelis visiting the breathtaking beaches of Antigua will be made in the coming month.

פטור מויזה-לא רק לארה״בבקרוב ממש - פטור מויזה גם לקאריביים!בשורה נחמדה- אתמול נפגשתי עם גסטון בראון, ראש ממשלת אנטיגואה ברבודה, אחת המדינות הכי יפות באיים הקאריביים. בשנה האחרונה קידמנו מאד את היחסים עם אנטיגואה ברבודה ואתמול הודיע לי ראש הממשלה בראון, שלפי בקשתנו, בחודש… pic.twitter.com/bIS0IQrtCz — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) May 25, 2023

The ambassador and Browne also discussed knowledge-sharing and technological collaborations aimed at enhancing water resources and desalination techniques in Antigua and Barbuda.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan addresses the United Nations Security Council, February 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Erdan thanks Browne for not taking part in 'Durban IV' event

Erdan expressed his gratitude for Browne's country's absence from the "Durban IV" event held at the United Nations. He also urged the prime minister to continue improving their voting patterns on Israel-related issues within the UN.

Erdan reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Israel's position at the United Nations through all possible means. Additionally, he expressed his hope that the ongoing process to secure visa exemptions for Israeli travelers to the United States would soon be completed.

In the tweet's conclusion, Erdan extended warm wishes for a happy Shavuot, the Jewish holiday commemorating the giving of the Torah.