Magen David Adom, United Hatzalah disagree on emergency number ruling

United Hatzalah (UH) said on Tuesday that after years of disputes and cases in the lower courts, for the second time, Israel’s High Court of Justice – with a composition of three justices – rejected the petition of Magen David Adom (MDA) to cancel 1221, UH’s shortened phone number.

UH said that MDA, which by law must charge for all its services, has been trying for a long time to shut down the ambucycle dispatching service, which is provided to all sick and injured at no cost. The court ruling, which was issued on Monday afternoon, marks the second time that MDA has petitioned the High Court in an effort to cancel the 1221 number.

UH added that “in 2010, after the recommendation of the inter-ministerial committee for assigning abbreviated numbers to emergency hotlines, an abbreviated number was assigned to UH, allowing its dispatch center to operate more effectively. Since then, MDA has fought against the organization having an emergency number.

The first petition was presented in December 2019 and was rejected by the High Court in the spring of 2020. The second petition was submitted by MDA earlier this year and on Tuesday was rejected once again by the High Court of Justice.

UH CEO Eli Pollack praised the decision of the High Court, saying: “I welcome the decision of the court that ruled according to the public good and the importance of our organization’s activities and how essential our dispatch number is. The number 1221, which is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, is there for the benefit of Israeli residents who we will continue to serve by providing the fastest emergency medical response completely free of charge.”

A United Hatzalah training drill featuring the Medevac flying ambulance (credit: UNITED HATZALAH)

Accepting position of Health Ministry

Asked to comment, MDA spokesman Zaki Heler denied that the court ruled against his organization. “The deletion of the petition leaves in place the instructions of the Health Ministry prohibiting UH from publishing the abbreviated number. The court accepted the position of the Health Ministry that it should continue to be examined during the coming year whether the organization is indeed complying with the guidelines and procedures.

Heler continued that that “in the petition, MDA claimed that UH uses the abbreviated number and misleads the public to call it instead of MDA's national emergency center - 101, while harming public safety in a way that could endanger human life.

“Following the petition, the professional position of the Health Ministry that was initially submitted was that the abbreviated number of the organization should be canceled, but the health minister ordered a trial period during which the compliance of UH with the instructions of the ministry will be strictly examined.

The petition was not rejected, and even led to furthering the enforcement of the orders and instructions placed on United Hatzalah. MDA, as Israel's national rescue organization, will continue to act with responsibility and determination to save human lives and to operate orderly, properly and efficiently in accordance with the instructions of the ministry, and will even appeal, as necessary, in another petition to maintain public safety.”

UH, however, maintained that MDA’s demands were made to the Health Ministry in 2017 and 2019, during which the ministry decided that while UH has the right to maintain an emergency number, it should not publicize the number with the word “emergency dispatch” attached to it. At the same time, the ministry also mandated that MDA would share with UH all of the information about emergency calls, including the address of where the emergency is occurring.

“To date, UH has claimed that this has not been fully implemented and that they are receiving only partial information, such as street names without addresses or no information at all in some cases – even in cases when their volunteers are the closest responders to the medical emergency.”

Emergency lines in Israel

Israel does not have a unified dispatching service such as 911 in the US and Canada, 999 in the UK and 112 in Europe. Instead, each Israeli emergency service has its own hotline: The police are 100, MDA is 101, the Fire Department is 102, the Electric Company is 103, the municipal emergency hotline in most cities is 106, and the list goes on.

Other non-profit emergency organizations such as United Hatzalah were given the right to have four-digit numbers. These include Zaka (1220), United Hatzalah (122), ERAN (1201) and the Israel Rape Crisis Center (one for women, 1202, and one for men, 1203). Judea and Samaria has is 1208, and Yedidim that helps people round the clock has 1230.

Pollack said that “amid all of these numbers, it is hard to understand MDA’s claim that specifically United Hatzalah’s number will confuse the populace. This claim becomes even more absurd when understanding that attempts have been made by several members of Knesset, including MK Moshe Gafni and most recently Environmental Protection Minister MK Idit Silman, to unify the dispatching service in Israel for all agencies into one dispatching hotline similar to 911, 112 and 999, but in specific for emergency medical services which the High court took into account in its decision.”

UH concluded that “these initiatives were blocked in most cases by MDA itself, which rejected the idea claiming, among other things, that their dispatchers were most ideally trained to respond to medical emergency calls, and that any unification of dispatching services would only delay response times.”

It continued that “having failed to cancel United Hatzalah’s number via the Health Ministry, MDA began submitting petitions to the High Court calling for a ban on specifically UH’s shortened emergency number. MDA asked the court to both ban the use of United Hatzalah’s number as well as the organization from publishing the number to the public. They even asked the High Court to order the Ministry of Communications to cancel the number entirely.”