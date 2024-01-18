Malta's Knights Hospitaller donates 24 tons of rice to Israel's Leket

In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, the Maltese Knights Hospitaller of the Order of St John of Jerusalem announced a generous donation of 24 tons of rice to Leket Israel to help support the people of Israel during the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Known colloquially in Israel as the Knights of Malta, the Order aimed to contribute to the well-being of the community by providing essential sustenance. The donation was made to Leket Israel, an organization dedicated to distributing food to food banks, soup kitchens, and those in need throughout Israel. The delivery was efficiently coordinated under the supervision of Prior Simon DeBono and took place at Leket Israel's compound in Tel Aviv. The Order of Knights of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem, commonly known as the Knights Hospitaller, is a medieval and early modern Catholic military order, founded in Jerusalem in the 12th century.

DeBono, expressing the Order's commitment to standing by the people of Israel, highlighted the significance of the donation as a symbol of support during difficult times. Banner of the Knights Hospitaller (credit: Courtesy) "The entire 24-ton shipment of rice was financed and delivered at the request of our Governor of the Nevada Commanderie Colonel David Flippo from Las Vegas," DeBono told The Jerusalem Post. "He is a Republican candidate for Congress in the 4th District of Nevada."

Flippo, known for his unwavering support for Israel and the Jewish people, specifically requested that the Knights personally deliver, unload, and assist in the immediate distribution of the donation to Leket's compound. Advertisement

DeBono extended well wishes, stating, "May the Lord continue to protect God’s Chosen People from the challenges that they are facing. And May you continue to protect the Holy Land. Shalom." Israel's agricultural sector has suffered greatly since the Hamas attacks of October 7. The evacuation of northern and southern communities, alongside the departure of foreign agriculture workers has left Israel's food economy desperately short.

Leket Israel, the National Food Bank, is the leading food rescue organization in Israel.