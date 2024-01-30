Ben & Jerry's Israel establish new plant in Israel

Ben & Jerry's Israel is building a new factory in Israel, in the new Kiryat Gat industrial zone, at an investment estimated at NIS 130 million. The factory is currently located in the Be'er Tuvia industrial zone and covers an area of 10 dunams, while the new factory is expected to open in 2026, covering an area of about 20 dunams.

Ben & Jerry's Israel's new plant is expected to contain innovative production lines with advanced technologies, with the aim of expanding into additional fields such as the production of missiles, ice creams and cassettes. In addition, the new factory will open a visitor center, the first of its kind in Israel, a flagship store of Ben & Jerry's ice cream parlor and a logistics center that is among the most advanced in the field of food in Israel.

Today, Ben & Jerry's accounts for about 50% of the family packages market in Israel. With the opening of the new factory, Ben & Gries is expected to bring innovations in the field of ice creams and snacks, increase the range alongside the expansion of the bakery division of the Branz & Crunch brand, with products: Pretzel, Belgian Waffles, Blintzes and more.

Avi Singer, owner and CEO of Ben & Jerry's Israel: "We are a blue and white factory that employs about 200 workers from southern Israel and supports farmers who produce milk, eggs and other raw materials. In the new factory, we will bring significant innovations in the food sector and increase our market share." Singer added: "We intend to be involved in community and social projects in the city of Kiryat Gat, in cooperation with the relevant municipal authorities."

Aviram Dahari, Mayor of Kiryat Gat, said: "We are pleased that Ben & Jerry's is establishing one of the new and modern factories in Kiryat Gat for the production of ice cream and related food products. The new factory is in the stages of submitting construction plans and intends to complete the building during 2026, including a modern visitor center that will integrate with the industrial tourism project currently being led by the Kiryat Gat Municipal Company.