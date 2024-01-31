Ex-QB Tony Romo to star in Skechers Super Bowl ad

Super Bowl CBS color commentator analyst Tony Romo will star in a Skechers commercial to be broadcast to more than 100 million viewers during the NFL championship.

In the ad, which also features Mr. T., Romo will describe the comfort of the technology of the brand's slip-in shoes.

"The Skechers brand sponsors an ad in the Super Bowl every year with popular characters from diverse content worlds, so last year Snoop Dogg starred in the commercial, and this year Mr. T.," Moran Mendel, vice president of marketing at Skechers, said.

The resonance of the Super Bowl is one of the highest in the world and as a coveted sports brand, the sports and lifestyle brand Skechers corresponds with the game's values: sports, professionalism, quality, technology, and experience."

Romo is a former quarterback, playing 14 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. Romo currently serves as a senior commentator at CBS.

Skechers will promote the SLIP-INS shoe collection for women, men, and children with breakthrough TOUCHLESS FIT™ technology that allows a simple and easy locking action, without the help of your hands and without the need to bend down to insert the foot into the shoe or remove it.

Link to a first look at the Skechers commercial in the Super Bowl:

There is also the AIR COOLED insole MEMORY FOAM, which remembers the shape of the foot, adjusts itself to it, and maintains ventilation, fashionable and breathable knitted fabric upper, and lightweight sole.