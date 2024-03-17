Who are Israel's top billionaires on Forbes's 2024 list?

Forbes's annual ranking of the wealthiest individuals worldwide brings to light several Israelis who continue to shape industries at home and abroad. Here's an enriched overview of these influential figures, incorporating both their Forbes rankings and their broader achievements.

The four Israelis on the list:

1. Miriam Adelson

Dr. Miriam Adelson, securing the 50th spot globally and leading in Israel, is not just a billionaire but a physician and philanthropist who, alongside her late husband Sheldon Adelson, significantly impacted the casino and hospitality sectors through Las Vegas Sands Corp. Despite a loss of $343 million, her net worth stands strong at $32.3 billion. Beyond her business ventures, Miriam is deeply involved in philanthropy, particularly in medical research, addiction treatment, and supporting Jewish causes, embodying the unique blend of entrepreneurial success and commitment to societal well-being.

2. The Ofer Brothers

Idan and Eyal Ofer, descendants of the renowned Ofer shipping dynasty, illustrate the vast potential of strategic investment in traditional and innovative sectors. Idan, ranked second in Israel and 123rd globally, with a net worth of $15.3 billion, heads the Quantum Pacific Group, diversifying into green energy and technology beyond his shipping and drilling interests. Eyal, closely following at 128th worldwide, oversees Ofer Global and Zodiac Group, extending his influence into real estate across global capitals.

3. Roman Abramovich

Roman Abramovich, known for his former ownership of Chelsea Football Club and standing as the fourth richest in Israel (235th globally), showcases the breadth of investment savvy with a stable net worth of $9.7 billion. Abramovich's portfolio spans steel, investments, and philanthropy, focusing on art, health, and supporting Jewish communities. Roman Abramovich (credit: REUTERS)

4. Igor and Dmitry Buchman

The Buchman brothers, though last mentioned among the Israelis on the list and ranking 270th globally, represent the innovative spirit of the tech sector with a combined net worth of $9 billion. Known for their contributions to software and gaming, Igor and Dmitry have carved a niche in the competitive tech industry.