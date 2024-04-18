Fraud: Man pretends to be naval fighter and cancer patient, raises 30,000 shekels

Police officers from the Fraud Division of the Tel Aviv District Police detained a 34-year-old male suspect for questioning on Sunday. The man, a resident of Tel Aviv, pretended to be a cancer patient and a naval fighter to his partner and her family members, who were citizens of the United States, in order to raise money through donations. He successfully raised about NIS 30,000 and used it for his personal expenses.

The Fraud Division of the Tel Aviv District Police received a complaint against the suspect for pretending to his girlfriend that he had cancer and was a naval fighter who was in need of donations for himself and his unit. Under false pretenses, he appealed to his girlfriend's parents, who mobilized their friends in the United States to donate money.

The suspect opened a PayPal account in his grandmother's name and subsequently spent all the donations received - amounting to approximately NIS 30,000 - on his personal needs. Adding another level to his impersonation, the suspect said that the grandmother whose name was used to open the account was actually the grandmother of a soldier from his unit who was killed in the war.

At the end of the investigation, the suspect was placed under house arrest.