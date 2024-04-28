Middle East expert: Is Israel's relationship with US in jeopardy?

Australian journalist Josh Feldman spoke with Aaron David Miller, who served for years as a Middle East expert at the Washington State Department.

Miller shared his views on the Israel-Hamas War in the Gaza Strip and the political tensions between Israel and the United States.

At the beginning of the interview, he said: "In my view, the administration has been pursuing a passive-aggressive policy toward this Israeli government even before the war, in response to the most right-wing government in the history of the state. Biden considers himself part of the Israeli narrative, and it should’ve surprised no one that he was the first American president to visit Israel during a major war. Biden is in love with the idea of Israel, the people of Israel, and the security of Israel. Obviously, not with Benjamin Netanyahu."

'The administration is angry at Netanyahu'

"While Biden is losing support among a deeply divided Democratic Party, there is also another political reality: Biden is navigating a course between a Republican Party, which is, I would argue, the Israel-can-do-no-wrong party, and a Democratic Party that’s deeply divided. So he has to be careful, particularly in a very close election where the presumptive Republican nominee fashions himself to be the most pro-Israeli president in history." he continued.

If Biden hopes to do anything in Gaza—surge humanitarian assistance; free any of the hostages; de-escalate the war; create any sort of stability going forward—he cannot do it by renouncing, calling out and going to war, figuratively speaking, with the Israeli prime minister. And the reality, which makes it more complicated for Biden, is that it’s not just Bibi against Biden. You have an emergency war cabinet. Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot may disagree with Netanyahu on hostages [and] the urgency of a deal, but they, most political elites, and the vast majority of the Israeli public side with Netanyahu’s war aims," he added. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). (credit: Bonnie Cash/Reuters)

He then said, "So far, he’s failed to use any of the levers available to him. He could have conditioned, restricted, ended U.S. military assistance to Israel, particularly munitions deliveries."

"By the way, let’s be clear, it’s an urban myth that we don’t intervene in their politics and they don’t intervene in ours. We should be very clear about that. We do intervene. We play a role in helping to choose our favorite Israeli prime ministers. There’s no doubt about that, and clearly, the Israelis, particularly under Netanyahu, have interceded in our politics as well."

Governments, bureaucracies, U.N. ambassadors don’t like to be in positions where they’re constantly saying no. I think it was a combination of the fact that [American ambassador to the U.N.] Linda Thomas-Greenfield did not want to veto, [and] it had a sufficient amount in it that the administration could defend. And then Netanyahu warned the administration that if they didn’t vote against it, he was going to withhold a delegation that the administration invited to Washington," he added.

He then said: "If the president had given that speech it would have caused a firestorm. The president didn’t give that speech. Schumer gave it. I’m sure the administration saw the text of the speech. The president continued to pursue what I call the passive-aggressive policy. They’re angry at Netanyahu. They clearly prefer his putative successor, Benny Gantz. They know Gantz is not the key to the promised land. They understand exactly the shift that has taken place in Israeli politics."

"I think Biden is realizing he’s not dealing with the Netanyahu of old: the risk averse Benjamin Netanyahu," he continued. "I think he’s desperate to stay in power, and as a consequence, I think he’ll do more than any other single politician in Israel to stay in power, including, if it serves his interests, prolonging the war, which is, I think, a concern on the part of the [Biden] administration."

"Biden's put Israel on a kind of probation—proposing a to-do list that Netanyahu should have no problems completing. A deal is key to the administration’s entire strategy, and the president pressed Israel for flexibility," he added.

At the end of the interview he said: "The real test may come on May 8, when the Foreign Minister will have to confirm, according to National Security Memorandum No. 20, that Israel has kept the promises regarding humanitarian aid and US military equipment. Do I think this is the cosmic crisis that is going to undermine and destroy the relationship between the US and Israel? No, I don't."

"The test may come on May 8, when the Secretary of State has to certify, according to National Security Memorandum Number 20, that the assurances Israel provided on the issue of humanitarian aid and U.S. military equipment are 'credible and reliable'".

"So do I think this is the cosmic oy vey crisis that’s going to fundamentally undermine and destroy the U.S.-Israeli relationship? No, I don’t."