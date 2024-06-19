Haredi journalist's monologue: Why ultra-Orthodox parties will stay in opposition

In a brave monologue aired on Wednesday, Yaakov Grodka, a prominent journalist in the haredi community, explained why he believes ultra-Orthodox parties will remain in the opposition for the next decade. His remarks have sparked widespread discussion about the future of religious life in Israel.

During his radio show on Kol Barama radio, Grodka shared a reflection: "Today I thought to myself, what will happen in ten years when my son comes to me and asks, 'Dad, why have the haredi parties been in the opposition for ten years? Why does the world of Torah struggle daily to survive? How did it happen that yeshiva students are being forcibly conscripted, and the spiritual state of the country has deteriorated so much?'"

Grodka continued, trying to identify the cause of these struggles. "And then I tried to remember what really caused all this, why we have been suffering like this for ten years... and then I remembered and told him: 'Ah, the Rabbis' Law!'"

When theoretically asked by his son about the Rabbis' Law, Grodka admitted on air, "The truth is, I didn't know what to answer him. Because even ten years ago, I didn't understand what the Rabbis' Law was, and mostly, I didn't understand why, for this law, we had to burn everything down and lose the world of Torah and Jewishness in the State of Israel." MK ARYE DERI leads a parliamentary faction meeting of his Shas party, in the Knesset, last month. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Background on the Rabbis' Law

The "Rabbis' Law" pertains to the legal framework around the conscription of haredi yeshiva students into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The debate intensified after the expiration of the previous conscription exemption law in June 2023, leaving the government scrambling to devise a new solution that balances national security needs with the demands of the haredi community.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been advancing a draft law that includes recruitment targets and financial sanctions for yeshivas that do not meet these targets. This proposal has faced criticism for being a political maneuver rather than a genuine effort to address the issue. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and National Unity party leader Benny Gantz have emphasized the need for a fair solution that serves Israel's security needs without exacerbating political divides.

Recent developments

In the past two weeks, significant developments have occurred regarding the haredi draft law. The Israeli government has been attempting to push forward a new conscription plan that aims to integrate more haredi men into national service, either through military or civil avenues. This has led to protests and significant pushback from the haredi community, who argue that such measures threaten their religious lifestyle and autonomy.

Despite the ongoing war and heightened security needs, there remains strong resistance to compulsory service among many haredi leaders. They insist on maintaining the right for yeshiva students to continue their religious studies without interruption. The debate over this issue continues to be a flashpoint in Israeli politics, reflecting broader tensions between secular and religious segments of society.