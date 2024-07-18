National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Temple Mount, prays for hostages

National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Thursday. During his visit, Ben-Gvir prayed for the safe return of the hostages and called for an increase in military pressure on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"I came here, to the most important place for the State of Israel, for the people of Israel, to pray for the hostages to return home, but not via futile deal and without [Israel's] submission [to Hamas]," said Ben-Gvir. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during his visit to Temple Mount on 18.7.2024 (credit: Courtesy)

"I pray and also work hard so that [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] will have the strength not to fold and to go all the way to victory - to increase military pressure, to stop their fuel - to win!"

In addition to praying for the hostages and urging Netanyahu to intensify the military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Ben-Gvir also responded to the Police Investigations Department's (PID) announcement that it had filed an indictment against the Israel Police Superintendent Meir Suissa.

'Tainted' decision

Ben-Gvir attacked the Attorney General and State Prosecutor, stating they influenced the Police Investigations Department (PID) due to "political motives and pressure." Additionally, he termed the decision as "tainted."

He claimed that the PID, the Attorney General, and the State Prosecutor "adhere to the principle of selective enforcement, and protect lawbreakers and roadblockers from one side of the political spectrum while attempting to deter police officers from enforcing the law against them."