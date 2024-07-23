Wind Demon: Israel's new precise, low-cost missile to sustain long-term operations

Israel Aerospace Industries unveiled the Wind Demon this week, an air-to-ground cruise missile designed for precise, long-range attacks at a low cost.

The missile can be launched from a helicopter or aircraft and is capable of striking both mobile and stationary targets according to a pre-determined plan without the need for operator intervention.

Additionally, the missile can be launched while the helicopter or aircraft remains out of threat range.

The missile operates effectively both day and night and is equipped with an advanced electro-optical seeker with thermal capabilities.

It also features laser spot tracking capabilities, and its warhead weighs over 20 kilograms. The missile’s high survivability is partly due to its low flight profile and integrated hardened navigation system. An Israeli F-16 fighter jet flies over an airbase in southern Israel, March 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The Wind Demon satisfies growing demand

Avi Elisha, director of IAI’s missile factory, commented, “The Wind Demon leverages IAI’s advanced capabilities in missile technology.

"We are witnessing a growing demand for efficient and cost-effective systems that support prolonged combat. The Wind Demon addresses this need by offering extensive capabilities at a relatively low cost, enabling our customers to purchase the system in larger quantities and sustain long-term combat operations.”