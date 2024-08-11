The Tower of David houses a historic model of Jerusalem from 1873

The Tower of David Jerusalem Museum last year completed a $50 million upgrade that included a new gateway called the Angelina Drahi Entrance Pavilion; access for the mobility challenged; and renovated galleries. The revamped historic citadel relies heavily on hi-tech displays and replicas. Among its most valuable genuine artifacts is a topographic relief map of Jerusalem created by Hungarian cartographer István (Stefan) Illés for the Ottoman Pavilion at the 1873 Vienna World Fair.

Eilat Lieber, who has been the director and chief curator at the Tower of David since 2012, is trying to get the Maison de la Réformation S.A. to renegotiate its loan. But the Swiss institution, part of the International Museum of the Reformation which is dedicated to the 500-year history of the Protestant Reformation initiated by Martin Luther, John Calvin and others, also sees Jerusalem as part of its legacy, according to Gabriel de Montmollin, director of the Geneva landmark known by its French acronym MIR.

Reopened last year after a two-year renovation, the MIR is broadening its mandate beyond the Reformation. In 2023, it mounted the exhibition “Explosions,” displaying more than a century of children’s drawings depicting war and crimes against humanity. That was followed by the blockbuster “Rembrandt and the Bible,” held in partnership with the Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Genève (MAH) from November 2023 to April.

Setting aside proprietary issues, Illés’ 4.5 X 5 meter hand-painted maquette would fit in well with this rebranding. But it also makes a perfect fit at the Tower of David. Resolving the two museums’ claims may take the wisdom of King Solomon. The new entrance to the Tower of David Jerusalem. (credit: DOR PAZUELO)

The convoluted history of the model of Jerusalem

The model, which took Illés and his two assistants five months to create, has a history almost as convoluted as Jerusalem’s. Constructed of thousands of tiny pieces of zinc and tin laid out on eight wooden sections, it replicates the walled Old City and its surroundings on a scale of 1:500.

The invaluable reference resource documents Jerusalem in the late Ottoman period when the city was on the cusp of modernity. The first buildings began to be erected outside the medieval ramparts. Accurately depicted are extramural sites such as Mishkenot Sha’aninim, the Russian Compound, and the Bishop Gobat School. In the Jewish Quarter are the Hurva and Tiferet Israel synagogues. The new telegraph wire links Jerusalem to Jaffa. Illés, however, exaggerated the size of the Dome of the Rock and the city’s minarets to curry favor with Jerusalem’s Muslim masters.

Illés’ biography is sketchy. He was born in Pressburg around 1840. The polyglot Austro-Hungarian port city on the Danube River midway between Vienna and Budapest, known as Prešporok in Slovak, Prešpurk in Czech, and Pozsony in Hungarian, is today called Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia. In 1860, Illés sailed downriver, caught a steamer from Constantinople (today Istanbul) to Jaffa, and then ascended on foot to Jerusalem. The Catholic pilgrim worked as a bookbinder at the Franciscan Printing Press founded at the St. Savior Monastery in 1847.

His interest in historic model-making was sparked by Conrad Schick, a German-speaking pioneering archaeologist and historian. Another of Illés’ sources was the Ordnance Survey of Jerusalem drawn up in 1864–1865 by Capt. Charles Wilson of the British Royal Engineers, the first scientific map of the city.

The Ottoman Pavilion at the Vienna fair featured Illés’ relief plan of Jerusalem, as well as a hamam, a café, a souvenir bazaar, a replica of the Sultan Ahmed Fountain in the Topkapi Palace in Constantinople, and a model of the Haram a-Sharif (Temple Mount) by Schick. As described by Zeynep Çelik, “Islamic Quarters in Western Cities: Universal Exposition of 1873, Vienna” (Displaying the Orient: Architecture of Islam at Nineteenth-Century World’s Fairs, Berkeley: University of California Press, 1992), the pavilion enthralled Western visitors fascinated with Orientalism.

Illés subsequently displayed his model in Munich, London, and other major European cities. It caused a sensation in Calvinist Geneva, perhaps because of Switzerland's strong tradition of building miniatures.

Several of the city’s notables – among them Gustave Moynier, a founder of the International Red Cross – sought to keep it on permanent display there. In 1878, a committee raised 6,000 Swiss francs by public subscription. An additional 4,000 francs was donated by the Societé Civile de la Rive Gauche, which is today represented by the Maison de la Réformation. For four decades, the Protestant evangelical group proudly displayed the model in its Geneva headquarters. But interest in scale models and dioramas waned in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, eclipsed by photography and then cinema as popular forms of entertainment and informal education. Packed away, Illés’ model was stored at the Palais Wilson, which served as the headquarters of the newly established League of Nations from 1920 until 1936.

There it was forgotten until 1980 when Hebrew University of Jerusalem geographer Rehav Rubin was researching historic maps at the old National Library of Israel in Givat Ram. Among the nonpareil collection of 300 charts of Jerusalem and the Holy Land donated by Eran Laor, Rubin was struck by a black-and-white illustration of the city labeled “Jerusalem aus der Vogelschau” (A Bird’s Eye View of Jerusalem). Investigating further, Rubin learned of Illés’ oeuvre made for the 1873 Vienna expo. But the model itself had seemingly vanished.

Rubin’s interest led Hungarian-born student Motti Ya’ir to track down a reference about the model in Das Heilige Land (The Holy Land), a journal published by the Cologne-based Deutsche Verein vom Heiligen Lande (the German Association of the Holy Land). From the article, written by Prof. Hermann Zschokke – who had served as rector of Jerusalem’s Austrian Hospice from 1864 to 1866 – Ya’ir learned that Illés’ model ended up in Geneva in 1878. There the trail went cold.

By serendipity, one day while lunching at the Hebrew University’s cafeteria and describing his stymied hunt for the model, Ya’ir was overheard by Ariane Littman, a student from Switzerland. She volunteered to trace Illés’ relief. Three weeks later she reported that her father, David Littman, had tracked it down to the attic of the Palais Wilson being used by the Geneva University Library, where it had been gathering dust for decades.

And so in 1985, Illés’ model was returned to the city where it was created.

Having sold his model of Jerusalem to Geneva, Illés created two more models of the holy city. Both have been lost to posterity. Where his existing masterpiece will ultimately end up remains unresolved.■