The High Court orders Yariv Levin to convene panel to appoint president

The High Court of Justice ordered Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin to convene a panel to appoint a Chief Justice and to publish the names of candidates within two weeks, according to an official statement from the High Court on Sunday.

The High Court previously gave Yariv Levin several weeks to reach a compromise regarding appointing a new Supreme Court Chief Justice.

However, after talks failed, Levin disregarded the judges' directive to convene the Judicial Selection Committee. On Sunday, the High Court issued a binding order for Levin to convene the committee and allow a vote on the appointment.

Vacant seat

The position of High Court Chief Justice has remained vacant for nearly 11 months, an unprecedented situation since the retirement of former Chief Justice Esther Hayut in October last year.

Using his authority as chairman of the committee, Levin has delayed the vote, which would likely result in the appointment of Judge Yitzhak Amit under the seniority system Levin seeks to challenge.

Appointing a High Court Chief Justice requires a simple majority—five out of nine members. Those expected to support Amit include the three judges’ representatives, two representatives from the Bar Association, and Yesh Atid MK Karine Elharrar.