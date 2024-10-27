Glilot terrorist Rami Nasrallah had criminal record, received lenient sentence - report

Rami Nasrallah Nator, identified as the terrorist truck driver who rammed into a Glilot bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, had a criminal history before the attack that involved being convicted of stealing a truck worth half a million shekel, according to Israeli media reports.

The terror ramming at the bus stop in Glilot resulted in killing one and wounding approximately 33 people to various degrees.

Nator was reportedly convicted four years ago of stealing a truck worth around half a million shekels from the transport company where he worked. His probation report alleged that “no criminal behavioral patterns were identified in the defendant’s conduct."

According to the indictment, Nator and an accomplice had carefully planned the theft in April 2015.

The plan was that, after delivering goods, Nator transferred the stolen truck to his partner. To cover his tracks, Nator reportedly orchestrated an elaborate cover-up that involved him binding and leaving himself stranded, and later filing a false police report claiming he had been robbed. The aftermath of a ramming terror attack in the Glilot area that wounded dozens. October 27, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The truck, valued at approximately 500,000 shekels, was never recovered.

“The defendant exploited the trust placed in him,” the prosecutor reportedly argued in court, emphasizing that “for the plaintiff, the truck is not just a vehicle, but a tool of the trade.”

At the time, the prosecution had pushed for an 18-month prison sentence, yet the judge of the case ultimately opted for a lighter penalty.

How did Nator receive a lenient sentence?

Nator’s defense attorney underscored his client’s clean record as a “normative 44-year-old man, married and father to six children aged 6 to 17,” who had worked as a truck driver his entire adult life without previous legal troubles. The probation service supported this perspective, reportedly noting that “no criminal behavioral traits were identified in the defendant’s actions.”

In court, Nator explained that financial struggles had driven him to the offense, adding that "ultimately, he received no compensation" from the theft. In his ruling, the judge justified the leniency, stating that Nator had "led a stable lifestyle for decades, both in his family and professional life."

The judge further remarked that placing Nator "behind bars at this time could inflict significant harm on him and his family. Incarceration might push the defendant toward criminal associations. He is a 44-year-old family man and sole breadwinner, with no prior criminal record, and there is a strong basis to believe that ongoing rehabilitation could prevent such outcomes.”

In the end, the judge sentenced Nator to nine months of community service, a 10,000-shekel fine, and a probation period of one year.

Notably, even before sentencing, Nator compensated his former employer with 50,000 shekels.