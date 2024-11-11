‘Paper tiger’: Social media users slam minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following Druker’s report

Raviv Druker's program HaMakor (The Source in Hebrew) on Sunday evening about the behavior of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's "hive" sparked significant reactions on social media.

Previously, Ben-Gvir had attempted to block the broadcast of the investigation by filing a petition with the Jerusalem District Court, which was rejected.

Following the report, Ben-Gvir wrote on his Twitter account: "Drukerle," prompting responses from many, with one stating, "Actually, by filing your petition with the court, you ruined all your chances, and your WhatsApp group, of not embarrassing yourself even more."

Another user commented, "This is no longer funny. It's like putting a 5-year-old in the most important role of protecting citizens' lives, with daily terror attacks, and this is without even considering the horrific massacre your government brought upon us.”

The same user then expressed disappointment that Ben-Gvir voters don’t “realize that their lives and their children's lives are in danger. You're also embarrassing the Jewish people, who are known for their wisdom and courage, with your stupidity." Head of the Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben Gvir speaks with chief of staff Chanamel Dorfman at a special committee in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 18, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Further responses included, "Itamar, check what [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is talking about with your wife on the phone." Another user criticized him, stating, "It's so ‘Drukerle’ that you even went to the Supreme Court to try and silence it."

'A ‘Likes’ addict'

"It would have been more credible if you had not been whining to the court to prevent the publication," wrote another Twitter user. Another commentator called the minister a “paper tiger,” suggesting Ben-Gvir speaks more than he acts, adding, “Instead of focusing on the substance, the only thing that interests you is the headline. You’re pathetic.”

Former National Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev responded to Druker's investigation in an interview with Guy Lerer on the program 'HaTzinor' (The Tube in Hebrew) on Channel 13, where he said, "I see a frightened, helpless, confused, spineless minister. A ‘Likes’ addict. His entire behavior shifts between a lack of self-confidence and trying to attract attention from the prime minister.”

Bar-Lev also stressed that Ben-Gvir’s focus is on “everything except being Israel’s National Security Minister.”