Haaretz publisher calls Palestinian terrorists ‘freedom fighters’ in newly revealed speech

Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken is facing renewed backlash after a recently revealed speech in which he referred to Palestinian terrorists as "freedom fighters" and called for sanctions against Israeli leaders and settlers.

The speech, which was delivered at a conference hosted by the New Israel Fund and the Berl Katznelson Foundation on October 8 in Israel, was uncovered by Channel 14 through the New Israel Fund's YouTube channel.

Schocken's comments were described as inflammatory, particularly in light of his earlier statements at a conference in London, which had already prompted the Israeli government to cut all ties with Haaretz.

Schocken’s controversial remarks

In his October 8 speech, Schocken stated:

“The Netanyahu government wants to continue and intensify illegal settlement in the territories that were meant for a Palestinian state. It doesn’t care about imposing a cruel apartheid regime on the Palestinian population. It dismisses the costs of both sides for defending the settlements while fighting the Palestinian freedom fighters that Israel calls terrorists.” Haaretz newspaper on a shelf alongside The New York Times (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

He further argued that the only way to advance the establishment of a Palestinian state was through international sanctions:

“A Palestinian state must be established, and the only way to achieve this is by applying sanctions against Israel’s leaders and settlers in the occupied territories.”

The audience reportedly applauded his remarks, highlighting the divide between Israeli and international discourse on the matter.

Government cuts ties with Haaretz

The Israeli government had already moved to sever all ties with Haaretz following Schocken’s statements at a London conference earlier this year, where he called for sanctions against Israel’s leaders and accused the government of perpetuating apartheid policies.

At its weekly meeting on Sunday, the cabinet unanimously approved Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi's proposal to cease all engagement with Haaretz, including halting government advertisements in the publication.

Karhi condemned Schocken’s rhetoric, stating:

“It is unacceptable for the publisher of an official newspaper in the State of Israel to call for sanctions against it and support the state’s enemies in the midst of a war.”

The government’s decision also cited Haaretz’s role in publishing articles that allegedly undermined Israel’s legitimacy on the international stage.