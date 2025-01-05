Eylon Levy returns to government role months after controversial dismissal

Eylon Levy, the former Israeli government spokesperson who was dismissed in March following a series of diplomatic controversies, is set to return to a prominent advisory position.

Levy will collaborate with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to develop a public diplomacy plan valued at NIS 520 million.

This initiative includes NIS 800,000 allocated by the Foreign Ministry to support Levy’s organization, according to a tweet by Channel 13’s Hatzinor host, Guy Lerer.

Levy’s dismissal earlier this year was linked to incidents such as a clash with the British Foreign Secretary and the dissemination of a fake video during the war.

His dismissal also reportedly followed pressure from Sara Netanyahu, who sought his removal over past participation in protests against judicial reform. Despite these controversies, Levy was praised for his articulate and energetic representation of Israel. Eylon Levy speaks during a rally calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at ''Hostage Square'' in Tel Aviv, May 18, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

In the past, Levy served as international media advisor to President Isaac Herzog and gained global recognition for his media appearances, including a viral interview with Sky News.

Netanyahu’s alleged intervention in Levy’s dismissal drew criticism, with groups like the Movement for Quality Government in Israel questioning her involvement in governmental affairs.

Levy's absence was 'a direct loss to Israel'

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli had supported Levy’s organization in the past, but the funding for this new initiative comes directly from the Foreign Ministry, highlighting a renewed commitment to enhancing Israel’s international advocacy efforts.

Lerer remarked on Levy’s return, stating, “Every moment he was absent was a direct loss to Israel’s already ineffective public diplomacy.”