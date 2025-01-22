Fake fundraising pages exploit Israeli hostages’ return from Hamas captivity - report

Scammers are exploiting the return of Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbracher to Israel after 471 days in Hamas captivity by creating fraudulent fundraising campaigns, N12 reported on Wednesday. These scams, which have already collected significant sums, prey on public sympathy for the hostages.

One fraudulent campaign, hosted on GoFundMe, claimed to be raising money for the rehabilitation of the three hostages. By the time it was exposed, the page had reportedly amassed tens of thousands of dollars.

The Instagram page advocating for Romi’s return, recently renamed “romi.is.back.home,” issued a stern warning to followers. “This is a scam! Do not donate to it. Please share this with everyone!” read a story posted on the account. The fake fundraiser was promptly removed after it was reported.

The watchdog group FakeReporter found that the fraudulent GoFundMe account was created on September 14, 2024, while Damari was still in captivity.

The account previously operated under the name Koreh U’Boheh (Reader and Gazer), known for sharing sexually explicit clickbait content. After being exposed, it was suspended by Twitter.

חשבון פייק נוסף של חטופה ששוחררה חשבון X בשם Emily Damari פרסם תמונה של החטופה ששוחררה וכתב "שרדתי", אך מדובר בחשבון מזויף שלא שייך לה. החשד: ניסיון לצבור פופולריות עבור נכס דיגיטלי על חשבונה של דמארי. pic.twitter.com/m21dNK86mY — פייק ריפורטר | FakeReporter (@FakeReporter) January 21, 2025

This is not the first instance of scammers targeting former hostages. Earlier this week, a fake Twitter account impersonating Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity in June, was exposed.

The account shared authentic photos of Argamani alongside a fraudulent link soliciting funds “on her behalf.” The account was removed shortly after the scam was publicized.

Public urged to verify fundraising campaigns

The report underscores the importance of verifying the legitimacy of online fundraising campaigns before donating. Scammers frequently exploit high-profile figures, including recently freed hostages, to steal funds. Authorities urge the public to report suspicious or fake campaigns immediately to ensure their swift removal.

Steinbrecher is an Israeli-Romanian dual national who turned 31 in captivity. Hamas abducted her from Kfar Aza on October 7, 2023, where she was hiding under her bed. Her family has previously raised alarm bells with the Red Cross, concerned Hamas had not been providing her medication.

Damari, a British-Israeli, was abducted from her Kfar Aza apartment. Terrorists shot her hand and murdered her dog Chooka before taking her in her own car. She was also wounded by shrapnel.

Gonen was abducted from the Nova music festival after being shot by the invading terrorists while on the phone with her mother. Her final words before being taken were, “They shot me, Mom, and I’m bleeding. Everyone in the car is bleeding.”

Gonen and Damari were held together for the length of their captivity.