Left behind: The story of Agam Berger, the ‘Mysterious Braider’ in Hamas captivity

Israelis celebrated across the country on Saturday morning, rejoicing upon the release of four of the five Israeli IDF observer hostages: Liri Albag, Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Naama Levy.

However, the happiness wasn’t complete since one name was missing: Agam Berger, the fifth soldier and the "mysterious braider," who will remain in captivity until next week.

An enigma, Berger has become a symbol of strength for those still held hostage in Gaza. Quiet strength, politeness, and unbreakable spirit woven together all make up her story.

It wasn't long before it emerged that this was Agam Berger, the 20-year-old IDF observer from the Nahal Oz base.

When the first hostages returned in November 2023, their braided hair was something to wonder about. Freed captives spoke of someone among them who carefully braided their hair before they left. Released hostages with braids in their hair. (credit: SCREENSHOT/REUTERS)

Her mother, Merav Berger, told Israel Hayom that "Agam braided the hair of the girls she knew were being released, even though she had to stay behind.It was her way of sending them off with love and strength.”

Representing hope

These complicated and meaningful braids came to represent hope: a silent reminder that the ones still captive had not been forgotten and still dreamt of being released.

One freed hostage, Chen Goldstein-Almog, once said, "Perhaps somebody in Gaza, in an attempt to signal the world, was braiding the hair of those getting released." Israel Hayom thus described the braids as "a touching and silent farewell, a way of holding onto hope.”

Agam was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base on October 7, 2023, along with four female soldiers. Very little has been reported about life in captivity, but testimonies from freed hostages speak of their dire conditions.

Yet, Berger became a source of strength and comfort to others. One released hostage told Israeli media, "Agam braided our hair before we left. It felt like she was giving us a piece of her strength to carry with us."

Another freed hostage told KAN News that female soldiers who were with Agam in captivity braided her hair on the day of her release.

Faith and courage

It has also been revealed that Berger has kept her religious values throughout her captivity. Hidabroot reported that once, her Hamas kidnappers ordered her to cook on Shabbat. At the risk of further persecution, she refused, adhering to her faith.

Agam Goldstein, a former captive, recalled: "She prayed a lot, blessed the food, and refused to light a fire on Shabbat." This quiet rebellion reflected her commitment to her faith and values.

The Bergers have also learned that Agam was often confined in tunnels and safe houses by her kidnappers. Even then, she maintained a calm composure, soothing others with her presence. In a report by Hidabroot, a family member said, "She kept strong, maintained her faith, and was the silent support for others."

Berger’s parents, Merav and her husband, have worked tirelessly for their daughter's release. They speak about her goodness, creativity, and inner strength to anyone who will listen. "Agam always knew how to give to others," Merav told Israel Hayom. "Even now, she shows strength in what she is doing.”