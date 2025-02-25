Nova Festival Massacre survivors reunite in IDF reserve battalion

Three soldiers who survived the Nova Music Festival attack had never met—until they were called up to serve in the same reserve battalion, the IDF shared on Monday.

Lt.-Col. (res.) Naomi, Lt.-Col. (res.) Shani, and Capt. (res.) Nastya each served in different units during their original military service. After October 7, all three were called up to the 926th Reserve Battalion, where they soon discovered their shared stories of survival at the Nova Festival.

"I never once considered not being there for my soldiers. From the first moment, I knew I would stand up and fight," said Nastya, a platoon commander. "They are my family, my driving force, and I have a responsibility to them."

Naomi shared the same determination.

"A fighter is who you are—it's something that lives inside you. It kicks from within and emerges when needed," she said. "Nothing truly prepares you for the moment you have to act in a sea of uncertainty. We found ourselves on the battlefield, but each of us proved that even in the most extreme situations, our resourcefulness is our greatest strength."

During the attack, they explained how they each relied on their military training to escape and help others.

"One of the things I remembered from navigation training was to always use the sun as a guide," Naomi recalled. "In the middle of an agricultural field that had turned into a battlefield, I told my friends: ‘Run toward the sunrise. Even if we reach the Dead Sea, the main thing is that we get out safely.’"

Shani, an experienced paramedic, described the moment as overwhelming.

"You can't prepare for the moment you find yourself in a danger zone," she says. "I realized I had to pull myself together and start acting. Amid all the chaos, another paramedic and I provided initial medical care to the wounded."

Focus on survival

Nastya said her training allowed her to manage the pressure and focus on survival.

"While escaping, I found myself reconstructing possible attack scenarios, mapping every step, and thinking about how I would react if ambushed from another direction," she explains. "I’ve trained for this since the day I enlisted. Before, I assumed I could handle pressure and extreme situations. Now, I know for sure."

She recalled driving nonstop. Even after being shot in the shoulder, she kept going.

"None of it mattered at that moment—only getting out and saving everyone with me."

They explained that they were able to stay hidden for hours as terrorists shot bullets and drove by and eventually helped lead friends and strangers to safety.

"Your heart pounds, but you have to keep going," said Shani.

A few days later, they reported to the 926th Battalion, which specializes in rescue operations nationwide.

"From the outside, people ask why we didn’t stay home to recover from the trauma," said Shani. "But we knew from the start that protecting our home was part of the healing process. It strengthens the feeling that what we endured was not in vain. We are here to stand strong and ensure that nothing like this happens again."

The 926th Battalion recently completed securing the second front in the West Bank. Lt.-Col. (res.) Naomi, who was still on active duty on October 7, has since joined the battalion, further strengthening the connection between the three.

After discovering that others had gone through similar experiences, they realized they needed to meet. Even though they have only known each other for a brief period, they say it feels like they've known each other for years.

"When someone understands everything you're going through just by looking at you, it changes everything. It makes you stronger," they said.