Canadian Jews invest a historic $20 million in northern Israel's future

Canadian Jewish organization UJA has announced a $20 million investment for education in northern Israel, particularly the Galilee region.

CEO Sarah Maali explained that most of the money will go to Tel-Hai College, helping transform the Galilee’s most significant school into a university, with the rest being given to informal education.

In addition to being an unprecedented amount, this is the first time Maali has gotten her coalition of communities to donate to the north, as half of the people have preferred to send money to southern Israel instead.

The other half has been partnering with northern communities for over 30 years, and has been strengthening the northern periphery when no one else did. Fire caused from rockets launched from Lebanon, outside the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, June 1, 2024 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

Philanthropy must be done correctly

Philanthropy is an act that needs to be done correctly, Maali explained. Yes, money was donated to Israel at the beginning of the war, and while the intentions were good, it is important to allocate funds to places that will “ultimately create growth and development.”

For example, many people donated large amounts of food when the war began, but much of it was eventually thrown away.

This is why UJA will be donating to education and contributing to an institution that will last, the organization explained.