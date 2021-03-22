The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Bedouin volunteers pack hundreds of food-aid boxes for Jewish families

The Volunteering Association is now getting ready for a follow-up operation during which Jewish activists will pack food donations for Muslims during Ramadan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 22, 2021 19:11
Bedouin activists pack food-aid boxes meant for Jewish families ahead of Passover (photo credit: AGUDA SHERUT)
Bedouin activists pack food-aid boxes meant for Jewish families ahead of Passover
(photo credit: AGUDA SHERUT)
Thirty Bedouin volunteers from unrecognized communities near Dimona arrived at the city on Monday to help pack hundreds of food-aid boxes for Jewish families ahead of Passover. 
The operation was under the umbrella of the Volunteering Association, the largest body connecting volunteers across the country. 
“Giving food baskets is a basic activity which contributes to solidarity in society,” association branch leader Yigal Weiner said. “We are now getting ready for a follow up operation of our volunteers during Ramadan,” As with the Passover food packages, they will serve to bridge the gaps between different segments of Israeli society. Jewish volunteers will be working to make the Ramadan food-aid boxes.
“The values of aid and volunteering outweigh any dividing discourse,” he said. 
Head of Neve Midbar Regional Council Ibrahim Alhoshala praised the effort, saying, “we welcome the initiative taken by our young people to volunteer and give a helping hand to needy families in the Jewish sector and any sector afflicted by poverty.” 


