The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: A close look at Israel's challenges after the pandemic

Challenges and opportunities in macroeconomics, labor, welfare, education and health.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 15, 2021 15:30
Stores on Jerusalem's Jaffa Street are seen closed amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, on January 14, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Stores on Jerusalem's Jaffa Street are seen closed amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, on January 14, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 What's ahead for Israel after coronavirus? A new report by the Taub Center for Social Policy maps out the challenges and opportunities Israel faces in the coming years in the fields of macroeconomics, the labor market, welfare, education and health.
Israel's GDP per capita decreased in 2020 by 4.3% and returned to its 2016 level, the report said. However, if the rapid immunization process continues, rapid GDP growth of 6.3% in 2021 and 5.8% in 2022 could bring GDP per capita close to what was expected before coronavirus.
Due to the pandemic, government spending increased by 22.5% in 2020 and the cumulative annual expenditure reached about 35% of GDP, while revenue fell to about 23% – a gap that created a deficit of almost 12%. Israel's national debt increased to 72% of GDP in 2020, and it is expected to grow further, setting back the ratio of debt to GDP by more than a decade. Bringing the deficit back to its mid-decade levels will leave no choice but to raise taxes, the report said, but Taub researchers recommended that the state avoid raising indirect taxes, which are regressive, in order to avoid increasing inequality between Israel’s population groups.
Unemployment stood at 16% at the end of 2020. Although unemployment is expected to fall significantly, it will still remain high relative to its levels over the last decade, and the optimistic scenario for 2022 puts unemployment at 5.4%, the report said.
Meanwhile, the rise of remote work may affect rental prices and the demand for office space. The report speculated that there may be a shift in living patterns where people move from the central region of the country to the North and South and out of big cities to localities with lower prices and higher standards of living. If this transition takes place on a significant scale, it could affect apartment prices in the center of the country and the periphery, the report suggested.
Regarding the damage COVID-19 did to family incomes, the report's authors said the welfare system has been successful in providing a safety net for many citizens and reduced the incidence of poverty by about half in 2020. As the crisis ends, however, there is a danger that the system will return to the pre-crisis situation and even regress given expected demands for budget cuts. This may create a large group of new poor, condemning them to economic and social distress.
After months of teaching via Zoom, schools will have to examine which elements of remote learning work best, and whether changes may be beneficial to students from the periphery and vulnerable populations. Schools will also have to identify whether other coronavirus solutions, such as distributing computers to some students and reducing the number of students per class, can be maintained. There is also room to consider canceling or downsizing Bagrut (matriculation) exams and moving to a five-day school week.
Regarding health services, an opinion that gained traction during the pandemic was that Israel should invest more in community-based healthcare and not necessarily in-hospital care. The community care that was led by Israel’s health funds, which were entrusted with testing and vaccinations, proved to be a great success, the report said. The health funds also increasingly provided remote healthcare services through telephone consultations between patients and medical staff. If the use of telemedicine continues after the crisis, it will have an important impact on waiting times and quality of service, the report said.
Following the end of the pandemic, some are expecting a baby boom in Israel, whether due to the absence of work and travel, staying at home, or the desire of young people to “celebrate life.” Others think the crisis will actually lead to a decline in birth rates due to economic insecurity, cultural changes, rising legitimacy of non-parenthood, and the ecological cost of having children. It is possible that the decline in marriages happening during the crisis may affect long-term fertility trends among religious Jewish and Arab groups, the report suggested.
“It is difficult to know today what the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will be after it passes," said Taub Center president Prof. Avi Weiss.
"However, data point to clear challenges that require attention soon, such as the deficit, the high level of unemployment that will continue even after many return to the labor market, and the long-term effects of the crisis on students, particularly those in vulnerable population groups, on early childhood, and on the health system – mental health in particular. There are many more challenges than meet the eye." 


Tags economy economy of israel Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sexual assault in Israel: Victims need protection, not abusers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by