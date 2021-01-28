The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus in Israel: Rental prices fall by 11% since start of pandemic

In the fourth quarter there has been a slowdown in the decline in prices due to the optimism in the income-producing real estate industry and the capital market

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2021 21:12
Real estate market (photo credit: Courtesy)
Real estate market
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, which began in the first quarter of 2020, office rental prices have fallen by as much as 11%, a CBRE Israel study found.
In the fourth quarter there has been a slowdown in the decline in prices due to the optimism in the income-producing real estate industry and the capital market, thanks to the mass vaccine campaign in Israel.
Jacky Mukmel, chairman of CBRE Israel, said that in the fourth quarter of 2020, rent for offices in Tel Aviv decreased by only 1% compared to 7% in the first three quarters of the year.
In Herzliya and Ra’anana, there was no change in rental prices in the fourth quarter compared with a decrease of between 9% (in Herzliya) and 11% (in Ra’anana) in the first three quarters of 2020.
“The office sector is experiencing a significant decrease in activity, which is characterized by uncertainty in the market, which has added to a slowdown and a decrease in prices, especially among users who are looking for subleases for their areas, and who are willing to make significant compromises,” he said.
According to the study, rental prices in the commercial industry fell in 2020 in Tel Aviv by 15%, in Ramat Gan by 9% and in Herzliya by 7%.


Tags real estate Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: 'Anyone but Bibi' not enough anymore

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Haredi COVID-19 riots shows society needs healing - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gershon Baskin

Israeli, Palestinian elections chance for peacemaking - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Seth Frantzman

Will America’s F-35 diplomacy with UAE get back on track? - analysis

 By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
3

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

Anti-Biden conspiracy claims US escalating role in Syria

Turkish Kurds look towards the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani from the top of a hill close to the border line between Turkey and Syria near Mursitpinar bordergate

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by