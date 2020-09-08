The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Couple who met at violent crime scene marry three years later

It's a strange place to meet the love of your life, but it just goes to show that love can strike from anywhere at any time.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 02:14
Newlywed couple Lihi Gavrielov and Alex Fastovets. (photo credit: YOSSI KLAUS)
Newlywed couple Lihi Gavrielov and Alex Fastovets.
(photo credit: YOSSI KLAUS)
People can find love in the strangest of places, even at a violent crime scene.
This was how 22-year-old Lihi Gavrielov met 32-year-old Alex Fastovets three and a half years ago. Since then, and their relationship has only gotten stronger, with the two having married this week.
The two were responding to a violent brawl at a club in Tel Aviv on Purim, with Fastovets being a police officer and Gavrielov a Magen David Adom medic. Despite the odd setting, the two noticed each other very quickly.
"On Purim night, I rushed to a street near a club in Tel Aviv to treat a stabbing victim who was moderately injured in a brawl," Gavrielov recalled, according to MDA.
"When we put the patient in the ambulance I noticed one of the cops looking at me shyly. The day after I saw the same police officer again and we talked a little."
Following this meeting, Fastovets searched Gavrielov out on social media before finding her on Facebook and sending her a friend request.
"I actually searched for her on Facebook in order to get information about a first aid training I had to do at MDA as part of my job at the police." Fastovets explained.
"At the club, I realized that she was very special and I admired her. For about a month, we talked to each other and arranged for the MDA training to be done together in an ambulance... We saw each other every day for four days and realized we wanted to be together and get to know each other better."
It's a strange place to meet the love of your life, but it just goes to show that love can strike from anywhere at any time. But for the newlywed couple, it's also a sign that there can be a silver lining in everything.
"It's weird that it all started with a brawl we were called to, it's the last place we thought a relationship could be found," the couple said. "But it turns out that even something as bad as a brawl can turn out to be something good like our wedding."
They humorously added that "The patient should have been the guest of honor, as this is all thanks to him.”


Tags Magen David Adom weddings crime mda police
