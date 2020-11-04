Arava film fest offers drive-in movie screenings

The 9th Arava International Film Festival will run online from November 5-14, but will also include drive-in screenings.Thanks to a new outline for cultural events recently approved by Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper, there will be a weekend of drive-in screenings between November 12 and November 14. There will be a huge screen and a high-quality sound system set up in the heart of the Arava, near the Tzukim settlement. The opening-night screening of the drive-in part of the festival will be the latest film by acclaimed Danish director, Thomas Vinterberg, called Another Round. It tells the story of four teachers who decide to coordinate their alcohol consumption, and stars Mads Mikkelsen.Other films in the desert edition include My Salinger Year by Philippe Falardeau, a story about a young woman (Margaret Qualley), who gets a job working for J.D. Salinger’s literary agent, and Here We Are, an Israeli film by Nir Bergman about a father and his autistic son, which was accepted to Cannes and recently won the Audience Award at the Montpellier Mediterranean Film Festival.For more details about the program, go to www.aravaff.co.il
