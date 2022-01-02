The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ivri Lider brings a night of wonder to Tel Aviv - concert review

The night’s concert – part of Bank Hapoalim’s “Wonder Nights” music festival – wasn’t meant to be a tribute show, but it still served as a testament to Lider’s longevity and versatility as an artist.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 2, 2022 20:14

Updated: JANUARY 2, 2022 20:19
IVRI LIDER in performance Thursday night. (photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
IVRI LIDER in performance Thursday night.
(photo credit: SIVAN FARAG)
Ivri Lider, featuring 
Ran Danker and 
Netta Barzilai
December 29
Hangar 11, Tel Aviv
The Tel Aviv Port’s Hangar 11 hosts all kinds of events. In the summer, it was filled with snow and a 500m. ice slide for an attraction called “Snow Park.” Anglos in the area may know it best from the Tel Aviv International Salon’s English-language events with politicians ahead of elections.
IVRI LIDER performs in Tel Aviv last year in his first large show since the birth of his son Albi. (credit: GAL GASHMA)IVRI LIDER performs in Tel Aviv last year in his first large show since the birth of his son Albi. (credit: GAL GASHMA)
During Thursday’s wee hours, it was transformed into a nightclub, replete with flashing lights of different colors and smoke bursting from the stage, framing the DJ, as the crowd danced to the music.
And singing to the electronic beats was pop star and songwriter Ivri Lider.
For most of the show, Lider sang with a live band, not with DJ Tomer Meisner, his partner in electronic music in recent years.
The night’s concert – part of Bank Hapoalim’s “Wonder Nights” music festival – wasn’t meant to be a tribute show, but it still served as a testament to Lider’s longevity and versatility as an artist.
The songs spanned over two decades of his career, some pop, some rock, some Mizrachi-tinged. They included his spin on hits that he wrote for megastars like Sarit Haddad and Rita, though he did not sing my personal favorite: his ballad version of the song “Adoni” (“Sir”) that he wrote for bubblegum pop singer Roni Superstar in 2005.
Part of “Wonder Nights” festival is bringing different artists together, and this show included two guests who are big stars in their own night.
First, there was Netta Barzilai, with her 2018 Eurovision Song Contest-winning “Toy” and recent hit “Efes Ma’amatz,” scatting as only she knows how, in a white tulle confection of a dress.
Then came Ran Danker, whom millennial women fell in love with, as the heartthrob costar of the musical soap-opera Hashir Shelanu (Our Song). He has had a long musical career, including this year’s gender-bending hit “My New Dress,” which he crooned in a half-unbuttoned silk shirt and leather pants – not a dress.
But Lider can easily carry a show on his own. As he does in many of his songs, Lider waxed philosophical during the concert, talking about the fine line between sadness and happiness when moving from a breakup ballad to a song literally called “Happy.” 
He also hopped offstage to walk around the room several times, schmoozing with audience members. At one point he told my friend that he likes her flamingo-print mask, to her great excitement.
His audience was rapt throughout the night, dancing and singing along with every word.


