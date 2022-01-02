Top Israeli musicians bring jazz to youth

The annual Oz Mozes jazz master class, jam session, and concert program, courtesy of Ramat Hasharon-based Rimon School of Music, takes place January 3-6. In years gone by the school brought over leading members of the international jazz fraternity, such as saxophonist Dave Liebman, drummer Jeff Ballard, and trumpeter Lew Soloff, to enrich the students’ knowledge and craftsmanship. These days, of course, non-Israeli artists have a tough time making it over here in these pandemic regulation-strapped times.Still, the organizers have lined up a host of local stalwarts to put the students through their paces, as well as perform with each other and with the youngsters.
The glittering professional roster features a bunch of veterans, including septuagenarian bass player Eli Magen, 63-year-old guitarist Mordy Ferber, who also teaches at the school, and fellow staffer saxophonist Guri Agmon, with stellar cellist-vocalist Maya Belsitzman and pianists Shai Maestro and Nitau Hershkowitz representing the younger crowd.The fun starts with a tour de force by Ferber and Magen, at the Shablul club in Tel Aviv (January 3, 8:30 p.m.), with music-playing members of the audience invited to bring their instruments with them for a jam session later in the evening. There will be three masterclasses on January 4, at the school, with Maestro imparting some of the thinking behind rhythm, composition, harmony, and melody at 3:30 p.m., followed by Hershkowitz delving into some improvisational areas (4:30 p.m.). The last class of the day, at 5:30 p.m., sees drummer Daniel Dor expound on his own rhythmical theories.The jazz program goes out with a substantial bang at Givatayim Theater on January 6 at 8:30 p.m. Belsitzman and Magen will be in action along with the Rimon Big Band, conducted by Agmon, with a program based on intriguing arrangements of Great Israeli Songbook charts written by the likes of Sasha Argov, Natan Alterman, Naomi Shemer, and Ehud Manor. For more information and tickets: https://www.rimonschool.co.il/oz-mozes-events/