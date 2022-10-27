'Silent': Nothing crowd-pleasing in this new Israeli film - review

Shemi Zarhin made his name with crowd-pleasing movies, such as Bonjour Monsieur Shlomi, Aviva My Love and The Kind Words but the generally light tone and skillful plotting that characterized those films are nowhere in to be found in his latest movie Silent. Silent, which will be released throughout Israel this week, feels much longer than its 130-minute running time. As I watched one glacially paced scene after another, I thought about whether there was a good movie hiding in there and tried to imagine how much better it might have been had it been 30 minutes shorter. But that wouldn’t have changed the central conceit of the film, a heavy-handed critique of the Israeli electoral system, mixed with the story of a dysfunctional family.

The movie tells the story of an aggressive television reporter, Avihu (Moris Cohen), who tries to bolster his career by chasing after an interview with Aviv (Oshri Cohen, no relation to Moris), a former student of his who is now a leading candidate in the upcoming elections to be the next prime minister. Aviv also happens to be the son of the former prime minister, who is now supposedly comatose.

But Avihu is secretly brought to Aviv’s home and the father is actually alert and quite well, just sick of everything. Aviv is young and handsome and has won the public’s sympathy because he became a widower after just one month of marriage. Although he is running as the head of the leading party and is likely to become prime minister, no one knows what he stands for because he refuses to be interviewed, until Avihu’s charm offensive begins to weaken his resistance.

This might bring to mind Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s entry into politics a few years ago when he also refused to state where he stood on key issues at first. But the press materials say the movie was written in 2007, so Gantz couldn’t have been the model and in any case, as coy as he was at the beginning of his first campaign, Gantz had a long and distinguished military career, including serving as chief of staff – he wasn’t just some handsome guy.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the opening ceremony of the Odem program, a national groundbreaking program for the development of technological leadership in young high school students is part of the elite Talpiot program, in the northern town of Katzrin, on September 21, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Not an accurate criticism of the Israeli electoral system

There are a lot of scenes where the journalist and the candidate banter about all kinds of things, as the movie tries to convince us that this blank young guy could win over the electorate. Now, there are dozens of grounds on which to criticize the Israeli electoral system – particularly during the past three years and multiple inconclusive elections – but the fact is, Israeli voters tend to pick their candidates primarily based on substance.

IT NEVER hurts to be good-looking, of course, but telegenic candidates do not always rise to the top here. Just look at Ayelet Shaked, one of the most beautiful and stylish women in politics anywhere in the world, whose latest party is not expected to pass the electoral threshold in the upcoming elections. There are other such examples. If only the problem with Israeli politics were that it had become a beauty contest, it would be so much easier to fix than the actual mess we seem to be stuck with. So, the crux of the movie is based on a false premise.

The other half of the movie is the story of Avihu’s troubled family, mainly his mother, Sarah (Levana Finkelstein), who has stopped speaking. She mimes cute little expressions to show that she understands what everyone around her is saying, and sits around her apartment, cooking labor-intensive soups and other traditional food.

She doesn’t seem happy to see anyone, especially not her son, his ex-wife (Esti Zakheim, who gives the liveliest performance in the movie), his current wife (Liat Harlev) or her grandsons. It turns out that Avihu’s father was abusive to Sarah and, well, there are a lot of other reasons, including the fact that she seems to be numbed or enraged by politicians’ superficiality. In any case, we are meant to connect her silence to Aviv’s and this is supposed to mean something. I didn’t figure out exactly what, however, and didn’t find the experience of contemplating this question to be particularly engaging.

Finkelstein, a beautiful and expressive actress who won Ophir Awards for her roles in The Farewell Party and A Matter of Size, deserves much better than this. There is a lot of other acting talent on display here, mainly from Zakheim and Moris Cohen, who is quite winning, but the actors are swallowed up in the bloated and dull story. Zarhin is also a novelist and I couldn’t help thinking that the themes in the movie might work better in a novel. They certainly don’t add up to a compelling story on screen.

For some reason, movies about silence (particularly movies called Silent or The Silence, which many directors around the world, including Ingmar Bergman, have made) tend to be extremely pretentious, as if silence is automatically deep but it’s not. Silence is just silence. It’s long, ponderous movies like this that drive people to streaming services, where you can just switch to something else with the touch of a button.