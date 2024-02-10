The new National Library of Israel building has opened its doors in the midst of the war, and the structure’s unique architectural marvels have made it an integral part of Jerusalem’s cultural landscape.

The basic facts about the new building, which was designed by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, in collaboration with the Israeli firm Mann Shinar, are that it spans 45,000 square meters and houses more than four million items, among them the rarest and most precious books, manuscripts, photographs, and archives of Jewish and general interest.

But these figures only scratch the surface of what this new library building is – and what it has already come to mean to Jerusalem, to Israel, and to the half a million readers and scholars who are expected to visit each year.

While a long series of events was planned for a celebratory official opening in October, involving many visiting dignitaries, all these festivities had to be postponed due to the war, but the management decided to open the building to the public a few weeks into the conflict.

When the architects planned the building, they could not have foreseen that a hall off the main reading room would be devoted to photos of those killed and taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, or that an exhibit in the main reading room would feature hundreds of chairs with books that the hostages liked placed on them, ready to be given to them upon their return. The National Library of Israel (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

But what the architects did hope for, during the years they spent creating the edifice, was that they were building a place that researchers, book lovers, and the general public would both embrace and feel embraced by, and that dream has been fulfilled.

On a recent visit to the library with architect Asaf Mann, who is a partner in the Mann Shinar firm, the main reading room was full of people – academics, students, readers, and writers, from every religious and ethnic group in Israel.

Many others attended a talk about International Holocaust Remembrance Day in an adjacent lecture room, while staff members prepared the nearly 500-seat David Geffen Auditorium for a literary event scheduled in the evening.At the rare books room downstairs, researchers carefully pored over historic texts.

One of the most beautiful buildings in Israel

People were meeting colleagues for coffee in the café off the main lobby, while others walked through the gardens, and some stopped to pray as the sun rose high in the sky and began to set. Still others poked their heads into the main lobby, just dropping by to get a look at this vibrant cultural center, which is certainly in the running for the most beautiful building in Israel.

Herzog & de Meuron has worked on such prestigious projects as the Tate Modern in London and the Bird’s Nest Stadium in Beijing, while Mann Shinar created the Ilan and Asaf Ramon Airport and is working on a master plan for the Haifa waterfront, among many other works in progress.

Mann said the two firms worked together in an intensely creative dialogue. “It’s been a very interesting collab in the sense of uniting very out-of-the-box thinking with making sure that the product, at the end of the day, is of Jerusalem and for its public. It was essential for us together to create a very specific and local building.”

The lead donors of the new library building are the Rothschild family and its philanthropic foundation, Yad Hanadiv, and the David S. and Ruth L. Gottesman family, as well as the government of Israel.

Mann said that the new library building is the culmination of a trilogy of projects that Lord Jacob Rothschild of Yad Hanadiv had dreamed up. “He had the vision of creating three institutions for Israel. One was the Knesset, the second was the Supreme Court,” and the third was the the new cultural landmark for the State , embodied by the NLI. The NLI is also just steps from a museum quarter project that includes the Israel Museum and other museums, as well as some which are yet to be built.

The NLI is nestled on a triangular plot of land, with entrances on Kaplan and Ruppin streets. “What you see when you come into the library is the tip of the iceberg,” said Mann. It has six stories above ground (three of which are devoted to offices, and three of which are the main public levels) and another five stories below within which are stored over four million items, the entire Israeli literary body.

“The original master plan for the site made sure that the view from the Knesset of the Jerusalem scenery would not be blocked” by the new library, he said. “We made sure that we are creating a unique concave shaped roof that actually frames the view for the lawmakers sitting in our capital.... in addition the building’s volume is cropped perpendicular to the main axis of the Israel Museum,” another iconic Jerusalem building, creating a dialogue with these landmark buildings in its immediate surrounding. “The building is similar to a giant pavilion in the middle of a Jerusalem garden,” said Mann. The original hill was excavated for the dig, its vegetation was partly saved and replanted on other sites. Carefully chosen plants and trees native to the Jerusalem area were planted on the hill recreated on a concrete membrane which covers the basement levels.

The outdoor space

The outdoor space features unique artworks such as Micha Ullman’s stone sculpture Letters of Light, spotlighting the Hebrew alphabet (with the letter “Alef”, “Alif” and “A” appearing at its center in Hebrew, Arabic and English), is a companion piece to his The Empty Library installation in Berlin. The sculpture deserves an article of its own, and which, said Mann, is “as unique in its experience as the building.” The Library was inspired by “traditional Jerusalem architecture,” its main entrance is flanked by two curved stone sculptures, which are abstract versions of the lions that are the symbol of Jerusalem, recalling lion statues at the entrances of buildings, including one of the world’s great libraries, the main branch of the New York City Public Library. The roof is a unique concave shape that resembles a gently sloping hill, and also recalls an unfurled scroll, while the windows give views of the Israel Museum and the surrounding hills.

The building itself is divided into three basic parts. The first, the upper part, is a monolith, “one of the earliest architectural creations. In ancient times, it was something heavy in nature.... The building that we have here, unlike in past days, is recreated through modern technology, allowing to seemingly suspend it in midair, and through the sculpting of its geometry, at times it is almost feathery,” a reference to a feather marking a place in a book. The monolith is “partly hung in the air, rides on five masses” from them extending to a 26-meter-long cantilever that shades some of the outdoor space from the sun. The masses supporting the monolith “recall the old Jerusalem villas with their pocket-like, shaded courtyards.”

In the center of the monolith is a skylight, which brings natural light into the center of the building. Mann showed me a sketch by Jacques Herzog from Herzog & de Meuron for a central section of the building, called “the well of knowledge, going through all parts of the building and recreating through it a well of books, a well of light.”The skylight “allows abundant natural light to flow into all levels of the reading rooms.”

Sustainable architecture

Special glass had to filter the light so it would not be blinding and would not damage or fade the books. This was part of a larger plan to create “the highest level of sustainability,” as per the wishes of Yad Hanadiv, as well as all the architects involved. Through the sustainability strategy a special mechanism was developed called the “Rockstore” allowing for cold air to passively enter into a cavern-like space at night. “Basically, the cold air is stored in the stones themselves. During the hot day, that air is pulled into the air-conditioning system through filters; the cold air is already chilled passively. That takes down approximately 50% of the energy needed during the spring and fall seasons.” He said it was the first time that this mechanism had been used anywhere in the world, and that it had been inspired by the cooling systems of ancient Roman villas. Natural materials, especially concrete, stone, and wood, were used as much as possible. When steel structures were necessary, they were wrapped in wood, and innovative ways were developed to make this possible. The facade is composed of what look to me like hundreds of scrolls, which allow light to enter and which, said Mann, were inspired by the stones of the Western Wall in the Old City, which impressed a member of the Swiss architectural team, who came back from seeing it with a sketch “which actually speaks to the geometry of the erosion of the stones on the Wailing Wall.” After working on the design, they revisited the Western Wall and saw that the stones were more curved and create an intricate texture between the stones and the gaps. A complex process was developed to place similar curved stones on the facade, light entering through the gaps between the curves of the stones. The stone façade toward the interior is cladded by cushions covered in fabric, for which the fabric designer, Gali Cnanni, created a design that Mann said seemed to him to recall the Israeli textile industry of the 1970s. Even people just driving or walking by the library can see and appreciate how innovative the facade’s design is.Much of the interior features curves and swirls, especially in the main reading room. “Curvilinearity was central to the general design of the library,” he said. “We found that curvilinearity in the alleys of Jerusalem, in the arches and the semi-arches”. There are also conference and seminar rooms, as well as study rooms that can be reserved. The reading rooms are surrounded by exhibition halls which will display a selection of some of the library’s rarest and most fascinating books and manuscripts, once the war is over. As important as the reading rooms are, in some ways the heart of the building is in its lowest levels, called in Hebrew, “ha matmon,” or the treasure, the storage facility for the library’s collection of millions of books, which “rides deep into the belly of the earth, 20 meters deep.” While books in the previous National Library building were organized by human hands, now robots fetch and return books that are kept in a storage space with diluted oxygen, crucial for protecting the manuscripts. The rare books collection is also kept in this lower level, including manuscripts from Maimonides to Kafka and beyond. Mann is proud to note that Electra, an Israeli contractor, did the actual construction work, along with a host blue and white entities supporting While in the past, some might have thought that Israeli builders couldn’t match the skill and efficiency of their counterparts abroad, Mann said, the complex building was brought in on schedule and within its budget, and in the requested quality, a milestone for the construction industry. “It was 80% custom-made; only 20% were shelf projects. So you have to know how to use the money in a focused way,” he noted.

In the months since the war broke out, the library has begun conducting tours for the public, and some of those visiting it have been families evacuated from the South. Mann accompanied one such tour and, when it concluded, he noticed two families sitting together on one side of the main reading room, gazing at the view of Jerusalem. “They were just looking out, quietly, just sitting in what seemed meditation,” he said. “They found a place to just be; it was almost sublime. I was humbled, it truly means so much, to be able to give these people that experience here.”